Sir Andy Roberts and Roland Butcher complete successful cricket clinics for Berbice Youth Cricketers

Kaieteur News -The Berbice Cricket Board ambitious cricket developmental programme took a giant step over the last week with close to one hundred youth cricketers in attendance at two clinics conducted by legendary test players Sir Andy Roberts and Roland Butcher. The two overseas coaches arrived in the Country last Wednesday evening and toured the New Amsterdam/ Canje and West Berbice sub associations on Thursday where they spoke to dozens of youths on the importance of discipline, the need for hard work and positive attitude.

The two clinics started on Friday with Sir Andy conducting the fast-bowling clinic with over forty young promising bowlers which included West Indies Under19 players Isia Thorne, Leon Swammy, Gevon Shultz, Sylus Tyndall, Collis Greene, Shiv Harripersaud, Shamar Joseph, Christopher Deeroop, Shamar Angel and Raymond Vankenie.

The legendary West Indies pacer, who played 47 test matches and took 202 wickets, worked with the attentive youths on a wide range of topics including run up to the crease, the need to jump before releasing the ball, follow through, hand grip, how to bowl on a flat wicket, swing through the air and how to master the art of bowling the bouncer. Sir Andy also passed on tips on the importance of physical fitness to the bowlers and spoke widely on the need to develop strong legs as fast bowling was the most difficult aspect of the game. The bowlers were also educated on the importance of warming up before the start of a bowling spell.

Butcher, who created history in 1981 when he became the first black cricketer to play for England at the Test Level, worked with over fifty players over the Three-Day Programme. Among his charges were Rampertab Ramnauth, Jonathan Rampersaud, Kevlon Anderson, Jermey Sandia, Adrian Hetmyer, Romario Ramdeholl, Ashmini Munisar, Romesh Bharat and Rampersaud Ramnauth.

Butcher, who played at the Albion Ground for England in a One Day International Match versus the West Indies in 1981, worked on a number of topics with the batters including bat grip, batting stance, running between the wicket, bat lift, how to play fast bowling, using your feet against spin and the importance of playing each ball on its merit.

A large amount of time was also spent on indoor educational sessions with topics such as mental toughness, how to prepare for an innings, visualize the bowlers you have to face, physical fitness, positive attitude and the importance of education.

Former West Indies test opener Dr. Desmond Haynes also spoke to the players. He attended the batting clinic on Sunday and spoke on a wide range of topics while using his legendary career as an inspiration. Haynes urged the youth players to put into practice what they had learned and to develop a formula of hard work, discipline and dedication.

Each player at the clinic received a Certification of Participation signed by the legendary test players. Roberts, Haynes and Butcher all expressed delight at the large number of cricketing talents in the ancient county. They urged the players to remain focused and to take advantage of the remarkable opportunities presented to them by the Berbice Cricket Board.

The Berbice Cricket Board would like to express thanks to all donors who made the event a success including Bobby Deonarine of Telenec, Dr. Puran Singh, Dave Narine of Dave West Indian Imports, Poonai Bhigroog, Ricky Deonarine, Safraz Sherrifuden, ST. Francis Developers, Ansa McAl, Banks DIH Ltd, Guyana Breweries, Guysuco, Faizul Jaffarally, Lenox Cush, Guyana Beverage Company among others.