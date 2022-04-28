People fighting over waste contracts

Kaieteur News- De private sector complaining again! Dis time is bout de bundling of contracts fuh de disposal of hazardous wastes. Some folks in de private sector feel dat dis bundling-up mekkin it hard fuh dem small companies fuh bid fuh de contract. In other words, because dem contract so big, we small companies can’t bid fuh dem.

Dem boys feel all dis quarrelling is a waste of time. Instead of worrying about bidding fuh dem waste contracts, de private sector should be more worried about why we generating suh much waste in de fuss place and who paying fuh disposing dis waste. According to de polluter pays principle, is de oil companies wah suppose to pay fuh clean up dem own waste.

But Guyana sign a Production Sharing Agreement which allow dem oil companies fuh charge we fuh clean up dem hazardous wastes wah does be produced when dem drilling and pumping oil.

Nowadays nuff ah dem garbage collection services does be unreliable. Dem suppose to come one day but dem nah come until de next day. Dem suppose to come and pick up yuh garbage in de morning, but dem does come till in de afternoon, if at all.

It mek dem boys remember de story bout de father who friend ask he: “Yuh son decide wah he doing when he grow up?”

“Yes, he want be a garbage collector,” de boy father reply.

De friend think fuh a moment and den say, “dat’s ah strange ambition fuh a career.”

“Well,” de boy father say, “he think dat de garbage collectors only work on Tuesdays!”

Talk half. Leff half.