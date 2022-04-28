Pedal cyclist killed in Enmore crash

Kaieteur News- A pedal cyclist has died hours after he was knocked down in a road accident along the Enmore Access Road, East Coast Demerara.

Dead is Hanchan Basdeo, age 30, better known as “Anil” of Lot 203 Foulis East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Basdeo was struck down around 18:30hrs by a car while he was riding along the Enmore Access Road, ECD. Speaking with Kaieteur News on Wednesday, Basdeo’s sister, Amrita said that he was staying at his brother’s home and had just left there to go to his house to pick up some things and return. However, as fate would have it, Basdeo never made it home that day; instead he met with an accident on his way there. According to police, Basdeo was riding in a westerly direction along the northern side of the road while the car was travelling in the opposite direction along the same side of the road.

The driver of the car identified as a 27-year-old resident of Haslington told police that he flashed his headlights twice and even tooted his horn on Basdeo for him to pull aside but he failed to do so and they crashed into each other. Basdeo was reportedly flung into the air by the impact and landed on top of the car before falling onto the road. An injured and unconscious Basdeo was picked and rushed to the Nabaclis Health Centre by the driver. Medical professional s there referred him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where died the following morning while receiving treatment. His relatives described him as a hardworking man who loved having fun.