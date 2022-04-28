Latest update April 28th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Pedal cyclist killed in Enmore crash

Apr 28, 2022 Peeping Tom

Kaieteur News- A pedal cyclist has died hours after he was knocked down in a road accident along the Enmore Access Road, East Coast Demerara.
Dead is Hanchan Basdeo, age 30, better known as “Anil” of Lot 203 Foulis East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead, Hanchan Basdeo

Basdeo was struck down around 18:30hrs by a car while he was riding along the Enmore Access Road, ECD. Speaking with Kaieteur News on Wednesday, Basdeo’s sister, Amrita said that he was staying at his brother’s home and had just left there to go to his house to pick up some things and return. However, as fate would have it, Basdeo never made it home that day; instead he met with an accident on his way there. According to police, Basdeo was riding in a westerly direction along the northern side of the road while the car was travelling in the opposite direction along the same side of the road.
The driver of the car identified as a 27-year-old resident of Haslington told police that he flashed his headlights twice and even tooted his horn on Basdeo for him to pull aside but he failed to do so and they crashed into each other. Basdeo was reportedly flung into the air by the impact and landed on top of the car before falling onto the road. An injured and unconscious Basdeo was picked and rushed to the Nabaclis Health Centre by the driver. Medical professional s there referred him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where died the following morning while receiving treatment. His relatives described him as a hardworking man who loved having fun.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Four decades on MCYS remembers Guyana’s lone Olympic Medalist

Four decades on MCYS remembers Guyana’s lone Olympic Medalist

Apr 28, 2022

– recognises him for unmatched feat Kaieteur News – Just under two years ago, Kaieteur News Journalist Sean Devers did a few impactful pieces on Guyana’s Lone Olympic Medalist, retired...
Read More
Linden to face GT’s Club 45 to decide champions next Tuesday at MSC ground

Linden to face GT’s Club 45 to decide champions...

Apr 28, 2022

Sir Andy Roberts and Roland Butcher complete successful cricket clinics for Berbice Youth Cricketers

Sir Andy Roberts and Roland Butcher complete...

Apr 28, 2022

Guyana Badminton team suffer mixed fortunes at Pan Am Championship

Guyana Badminton team suffer mixed fortunes at...

Apr 28, 2022

Twenty Youth Players receives educational grants under Kadar Bhigroog Trust Fund

Twenty Youth Players receives educational grants...

Apr 28, 2022

Gobin Persaud Memorial bowls off May 5 – 12 teams vying for supremacy

Gobin Persaud Memorial bowls off May 5 – 12...

Apr 28, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]