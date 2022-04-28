Man shot in street brawl dies

Latest update April 28th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 28, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – One of the men who was shot on April 16 last during a street brawl at North Sophia has died.
Yardan Jacobs, 27, died around 17:00hrs on Tuesday while receiving treatment for the gunshot injury, which he had received to his lower back. Jacobs and his cousin, 29-year-old Steve Bacchus were shot just after midnight on April 16.
They were reportedly hanging out with some friends at Tanary Area, North Sophia when argument started between Jacobs and another man. As it got heated between the two, Bacchus reportedly intervened to “back-up” his cousin. The man described as a mixed-race individual retaliated by pulling out a gun from his waist and firing off several rounds at Jacobs and Bacchus before running away. One of the bullets struck Jacobs to his back while another struck Bacchus to his abdomen. The cousins were rushed to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where Jacobs later succumbed. The shooter remains at large.
