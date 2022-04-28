Latest update April 28th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man caught selling ganja arrested

Apr 28, 2022 News

Confiscated stash of marijuana

Kaieteur News- A man, on Tuesday, was arrested at Kuru Kururu, along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway for the possession and sale of marijuana.
According to a police report, the suspect was arrested between 16:30 hrs and 18:10 hrs by patrolling officers. The suspect was identified as a 24-year-old of Wismar, Linden. Ranks reported that the suspect was under surveillance for fifteen minutes and during that time, they observed him handing over blue ziploc-like packets and collecting money from several persons. They decided to swoop down on him and it led them to discover a stash of marijuana hidden in a PVC pipe attached to a wooden house. The report stated that after the suspect was busted with the drugs, ranks took possession of his money, a total of $55,740. He was arrested and taken to the Timehri Police Station where the narcotics was lodged and placed into evidence.

Confiscated stash of marijuana

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Four decades on MCYS remembers Guyana’s lone Olympic Medalist

Four decades on MCYS remembers Guyana’s lone Olympic Medalist

Apr 28, 2022

– recognises him for unmatched feat Kaieteur News – Just under two years ago, Kaieteur News Journalist Sean Devers did a few impactful pieces on Guyana’s Lone Olympic Medalist, retired...
Read More
Linden to face GT’s Club 45 to decide champions next Tuesday at MSC ground

Linden to face GT’s Club 45 to decide champions...

Apr 28, 2022

Sir Andy Roberts and Roland Butcher complete successful cricket clinics for Berbice Youth Cricketers

Sir Andy Roberts and Roland Butcher complete...

Apr 28, 2022

Guyana Badminton team suffer mixed fortunes at Pan Am Championship

Guyana Badminton team suffer mixed fortunes at...

Apr 28, 2022

Twenty Youth Players receives educational grants under Kadar Bhigroog Trust Fund

Twenty Youth Players receives educational grants...

Apr 28, 2022

Gobin Persaud Memorial bowls off May 5 – 12 teams vying for supremacy

Gobin Persaud Memorial bowls off May 5 – 12...

Apr 28, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]