Man caught selling ganja arrested

Latest update April 28th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 28, 2022 News
Kaieteur News- A man, on Tuesday, was arrested at Kuru Kururu, along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway for the possession and sale of marijuana.
According to a police report, the suspect was arrested between 16:30 hrs and 18:10 hrs by patrolling officers. The suspect was identified as a 24-year-old of Wismar, Linden. Ranks reported that the suspect was under surveillance for fifteen minutes and during that time, they observed him handing over blue ziploc-like packets and collecting money from several persons. They decided to swoop down on him and it led them to discover a stash of marijuana hidden in a PVC pipe attached to a wooden house. The report stated that after the suspect was busted with the drugs, ranks took possession of his money, a total of $55,740. He was arrested and taken to the Timehri Police Station where the narcotics was lodged and placed into evidence.
Apr 28, 2022– recognises him for unmatched feat Kaieteur News – Just under two years ago, Kaieteur News Journalist Sean Devers did a few impactful pieces on Guyana’s Lone Olympic Medalist, retired...
Apr 28, 2022
Apr 28, 2022
Apr 28, 2022
Apr 28, 2022
Apr 28, 2022
Kaieteur News- If you earn an official income, you have to submit annual tax returns to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).... more
Kaieteur News- Is it that Guyanese have low self-esteem and is that why more than 10 of them would sit in a speeding minibus,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – CARICOM states led the way in the Organization of American States (OAS) on 21... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]