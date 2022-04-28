Man caught selling ganja arrested

Kaieteur News- A man, on Tuesday, was arrested at Kuru Kururu, along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway for the possession and sale of marijuana.

According to a police report, the suspect was arrested between 16:30 hrs and 18:10 hrs by patrolling officers. The suspect was identified as a 24-year-old of Wismar, Linden. Ranks reported that the suspect was under surveillance for fifteen minutes and during that time, they observed him handing over blue ziploc-like packets and collecting money from several persons. They decided to swoop down on him and it led them to discover a stash of marijuana hidden in a PVC pipe attached to a wooden house. The report stated that after the suspect was busted with the drugs, ranks took possession of his money, a total of $55,740. He was arrested and taken to the Timehri Police Station where the narcotics was lodged and placed into evidence.