Mabaruma man charged with murder of foster son

Latest update April 28th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 28, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Nigel Abraham, the man who reportedly stabbed his stepson to death on Easter Sunday, was on Wednesday remanded to prison after being charged with murder.
Thirty-year-old Abraham of Lower Black Water, Barima River, North West District, Region One made his first court appearance in the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Sunil Scarce via Zoom, where the charge was read to him.
Abraham was not required to plead to the charge which alleges that on April 17, at Lower Black Water, Barima River, he murdered 17-year-old Daniel Wilson. After he was remanded to prison, Magistrate Scarce then adjourned the matter to May 18, 2022.
It was reported that Wilson of Lower Black Water, Barima River, was allegedly stabbed to death by his foster father on Easter Sunday night. According to reports, the tragic incident which claimed the life of the teen and left his cousin hospitalised occurred on last Sunday around 22:00hrs.
Investigators had revealed that Wilson, his foster father and one of his cousins, Ron Moonsammy were imbibing alcohol when an argument erupted amongst them. Details about the argument which remains unclear led the suspect to stab the now deceased with a knife.
Reports are that Moonsammy intervened and tried to save his cousin but the suspect reportedly turned on him with the knife and stabbed him too. Wilson was rushed to the Mabaruma Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead while an injured Moonsammy was rushed to the same hospital in a critical condition but later had to be transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GHPC) for further treatment. Kaieteur News was informed that Moonsammy has since been discharged from the GPHC.
Abraham, who was on the run since the incident, was nabbed on Friday morning by residents and members of the Mabaruma Community Policing group who assisted the police.
Apr 28, 2022– recognises him for unmatched feat Kaieteur News – Just under two years ago, Kaieteur News Journalist Sean Devers did a few impactful pieces on Guyana’s Lone Olympic Medalist, retired...
Apr 28, 2022
Apr 28, 2022
Apr 28, 2022
Apr 28, 2022
Apr 28, 2022
Kaieteur News- If you earn an official income, you have to submit annual tax returns to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).... more
Kaieteur News- Is it that Guyanese have low self-esteem and is that why more than 10 of them would sit in a speeding minibus,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – CARICOM states led the way in the Organization of American States (OAS) on 21... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]