Mabaruma man charged with murder of foster son

Apr 28, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Nigel Abraham, the man who reportedly stabbed his stepson to death on Easter Sunday, was on Wednesday remanded to prison after being charged with murder.
Thirty-year-old Abraham of Lower Black Water, Barima River, North West District, Region One made his first court appearance in the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Sunil Scarce via Zoom, where the charge was read to him.

Charged with murder, Nigel Abraham

Abraham was not required to plead to the charge which alleges that on April 17, at Lower Black Water, Barima River, he murdered 17-year-old Daniel Wilson. After he was remanded to prison, Magistrate Scarce then adjourned the matter to May 18, 2022.
It was reported that Wilson of Lower Black Water, Barima River, was allegedly stabbed to death by his foster father on Easter Sunday night. According to reports, the tragic incident which claimed the life of the teen and left his cousin hospitalised occurred on last Sunday around 22:00hrs.
Investigators had revealed that Wilson, his foster father and one of his cousins, Ron Moonsammy were imbibing alcohol when an argument erupted amongst them. Details about the argument which remains unclear led the suspect to stab the now deceased with a knife.
Reports are that Moonsammy intervened and tried to save his cousin but the suspect reportedly turned on him with the knife and stabbed him too. Wilson was rushed to the Mabaruma Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead while an injured Moonsammy was rushed to the same hospital in a critical condition but later had to be transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GHPC) for further treatment. Kaieteur News was informed that Moonsammy has since been discharged from the GPHC.
Abraham, who was on the run since the incident, was nabbed on Friday morning by residents and members of the Mabaruma Community Policing group who assisted the police.

