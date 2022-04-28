Linden to face GT’s Club 45 to decide champions next Tuesday at MSC ground

Red Stripe Linden Town Week Masters Football final…

Kaieteur News – Next Tuesday night’s night cap is the clash between the home side Linden Masters Over45 and the challenge from the younger Under45 team from Georgetown’s Club 45, which is expected to be a ding-dong affair at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground.

That clash will be at 9.00pm but the first game will also feature another Georgetown versus Linden affair as it brings together the two teams who were defeated on Monday night clashing at 7.00pm.

The Club 45 Seniors took care of the Linden Under45 after Matthew Halley scored twice, the first from open play and another after a penalty was awarded in the box from a foul, while the third one was an own goal.

For Tuesday’s clash, Halley will be maintaining his defensive role along with Mark Glasgow at left back while their main man up front will be Kwesi Pryce.

Coach of the Club 45 side Kurt Davis said that their intention is to run the Linden side off the field with steady raids since

they are the younger team. He said there will be no letting up so a victory will almost be certain.

But the Linden Senior Masters team which beat the junior Club 45 team is confident of coming out on top.

Garfield ‘Snooks’ Shepherd led the way for the Linden masters Over 45 scoring from the penalty spot to give his team the lead and then the winner came from a right side corner which was headed home by Lennox ‘Grandpa’ Harvey late in the game after it was a 1-1 stalemate.

The team has the experience and will play constructive football says Shepherd and this will see them outlast their younger rivals.

His team will be chosen from among others like Charles ‘Lily’ Pollard the former national defense maestro, Wainwright Bethune, Eyo ‘Axeman’ Wills, Compton Duncan, Leon Clement who will take up duties between the uprights and Abdulla ‘Zico’ Hamid,

Several trophies are on offer also to go with the bragging rights and a great night of competitive football is anticipated.