Guyana Badminton team suffer mixed fortunes at Pan Am Championship

Latest update April 28th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 28, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Pan Am Individual Badminton Championship 2022 in El Salvador started off with the singles matches for the day beginning in the Round of 64.
Tyrese Jeffrey came up against Carlos Rodriguez of El Salvador and lost 19-21, 21-6, 21-6 in opening play.
Next up in the Ladies Round of 64 was Priyanna Ramdhani who came up against Karolina Orellana Ardon of Guatemala. Priyanna played well but eventually lost to Ardon 21-13, 21-17.
Narayan Ramdhani gained a Bye to the Round of 32 in the Men’s Singles, while Akili Haynes got a walkover.
In Men’s Doubles, Round of 32, Akili Haynes and Tyrese Jeffrey lost 21-6, 21-9 against Kevin Lee and Tye Alexander Lindeman of Canada. Narayan Ramdhani teamed up with Trinidadian Nicholas Bonkowsky and gained a Bye to the Round of 16.
In Mixed Doubles Round of 64 the Ramdhani Siblings defeated Gavin Robinson and Monyata Riviera of Barbados 21-17, 21-17 and advanced to the Round of 32.
The action had continued yesterday with competition in the Men’s Singles – Round of 32 with Narayan Ramdhani and Akili Haynes in action.
Mixed Doubles – Round of 32 was set to feature Narayan & Priyanna Ramdhani and the Men’s Doubles – Round of 16- Narayan Ramdhani was again set to be in action.
