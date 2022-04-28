Latest update April 28th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana Badminton team suffer mixed fortunes at Pan Am Championship

Apr 28, 2022 Sports

Nayaran and Priyanna Ramdhani in action this week.

Kaieteur News – The Pan Am Individual Badminton Championship 2022 in El Salvador started off with the singles matches for the day beginning in the Round of 64.
Tyrese Jeffrey came up against Carlos Rodriguez of El Salvador and lost 19-21, 21-6, 21-6 in opening play.
Next up in the Ladies Round of 64 was Priyanna Ramdhani who came up against Karolina Orellana Ardon of Guatemala. Priyanna played well but eventually lost to Ardon 21-13, 21-17.
Narayan Ramdhani gained a Bye to the Round of 32 in the Men’s Singles, while Akili Haynes got a walkover.
In Men’s Doubles, Round of 32, Akili Haynes and Tyrese Jeffrey lost 21-6, 21-9 against Kevin Lee and Tye Alexander Lindeman of Canada. Narayan Ramdhani teamed up with Trinidadian Nicholas Bonkowsky and gained a Bye to the Round of 16.
In Mixed Doubles Round of 64 the Ramdhani Siblings defeated Gavin Robinson and Monyata Riviera of Barbados 21-17, 21-17 and advanced to the Round of 32.
The action had continued yesterday with competition in the Men’s Singles – Round of 32 with Narayan Ramdhani and Akili Haynes in action.
Mixed Doubles – Round of 32 was set to feature Narayan & Priyanna Ramdhani and the Men’s Doubles – Round of 16- Narayan Ramdhani was again set to be in action.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Four decades on MCYS remembers Guyana’s lone Olympic Medalist

Four decades on MCYS remembers Guyana’s lone Olympic Medalist

Apr 28, 2022

– recognises him for unmatched feat Kaieteur News – Just under two years ago, Kaieteur News Journalist Sean Devers did a few impactful pieces on Guyana’s Lone Olympic Medalist, retired...
Read More
Linden to face GT’s Club 45 to decide champions next Tuesday at MSC ground

Linden to face GT’s Club 45 to decide champions...

Apr 28, 2022

Sir Andy Roberts and Roland Butcher complete successful cricket clinics for Berbice Youth Cricketers

Sir Andy Roberts and Roland Butcher complete...

Apr 28, 2022

Guyana Badminton team suffer mixed fortunes at Pan Am Championship

Guyana Badminton team suffer mixed fortunes at...

Apr 28, 2022

Twenty Youth Players receives educational grants under Kadar Bhigroog Trust Fund

Twenty Youth Players receives educational grants...

Apr 28, 2022

Gobin Persaud Memorial bowls off May 5 – 12 teams vying for supremacy

Gobin Persaud Memorial bowls off May 5 – 12...

Apr 28, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]