Gobin Persaud Memorial bowls off May 5 – 12 teams vying for supremacy

Kaieteur News -Twelve teams will compete for top honours when the inaugural Gobin Persaud Memorial Twenty/20 knockout tournament begins on May 5 at Canal Number Two Sports Club ground.

Teams are not required to pay an entrance fee but stand to walk away with lots of cash and other incentives when the tournament concludes on May 26 at the same venue. The winning team will collect $150,000, a trophy and medals for every team member while the losing finalist will get $50,000, a trophy and runner-up individual medals. Additionally, the Player of the Match in the final, batter with the most runs and bowler with the most wickets will all take away trophies.

The organizers, Secharran and Tejpaul Persaud; the son and grandson respectively of Gobin will also provide match balls and will pay the match officials for the tournament.

Matches will be played on Sundays and holidays while the final will be played under floodlights. Teams will use colour clothing and matches will be played with white balls.

The tournament is organized in memory of Gobin Persaud who died on May 6, 2021 at the age of 85 years old. Persaud was one of the founder members of Cultural Cricket Club and was the captain and later the president of the club located at Canal Number Two Polder, West Bank Demerara. Off the field, Persaud was a former Headmaster at Endeavour Primary School and Commons Primary School, former secretary of Vidya Daan Mandir and overall a very prominent member of Canal Number Two Polder.

The twelve teams that will begin the tournament are; Canal Number Two Sports Club, Viva La Force Sports Club, Wales Community Development Council, Sawpit Sports Club, New Windsor Sports Club, Christ Ambassadors Sports Club, Bellevue Sports Club, Rising Star Sports Club, McGill Super Stars Sports Club, All Youths Sports Club, La Grange All Stars and Independence Sports Club.