Biker succumbs three days after serious accident at Plaisance

Kaieteur News – Ronaldo Sauldrepaul, a 29-year-old Security Officer of Venezuela Scheme, Melanie, East Coast Demerara died Tuesday evening at a city hospital where he was receiving treatment for injuries he sustained in a serious accident on Saturday last.
The accident occurred on Saturday 23rd April, 2022, at about 18:55 hrs on the Plaisance Public Road, East Coast Demerara. It involved a motorcar #PPP 6446 which is reportedly owned by Prithima Kissoon of Bel Air Park, Georgetown and driven by Jai Kissoon, a 39-year-old Economic Consultant of Lot 123 Arupa Place, West Bel Air Park, Georgetown; and motorcycle #CL 902 which is owned and driven at the time by Sauldrepaul.
Police enquiries disclosed that the driver of motorcycle #CL 902 was proceeding west along the southern driving lane of Plaisance Public Road, East Coast Demerara, where it is alleged that motorcar # PPP 6446 drove north from out of Prince William Street, Plaisance, onto the Plaisance Public Road, and into the pathway of motorcycle #CL 902.
As a result, there was a collision, which caused the motorcyclist to fall unto the road surface where he received injuries about his body. He was then assisted by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit and further transported to Woodlands Hospital to seek medical attention.
