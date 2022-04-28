$192M more to continue upgrade of Canal No.1 & 2 main roads

Kaieteur News –As part of efforts to upgrade the Canal No. 1 and 2 main access roads this year, two more contracts worth $192, 181,710 have been awarded to complete phase two of the projects.

These two new contracts now make it half a billion dollar, $535,926,357, being spent by the Ministry of Public Works to do rehabilitative works on the roads. As previously reported, already $343,794,647 was spent on the first phase of these roads. The award of the projects was revealed by the National Procurement and Tender Board (NPTAB) on April 19, last to R&B Investment Inc. who won the bid to execute works on Canal No.1 road for $99,000,300 and Navin & Son Construction who won the bid to do Canal No. 2 road to the tune of $93,181,410.

These projects form part of the $15.2 billion that was allocated in this year’s budget for the construction and rehabilitation of urban and community roads across the country. In September last year, two contractors, Japarts Construction Inc. and Aronco Services Inc. were awarded contracts to upgrade the first phase of the roads. Reports are that Japarts was awarded $173,131,854 to work on Canal No. 1 and Aronco to work on Canal No. 2 main access road for the sum of $170,612,793.

Meanwhile, also awarded by the NPTAB was the continuation of the projects for De Hoop, Burma and Branch roads in the Mahaicony area. It was stated that the contractor to do works on the De Hoop access road is T&R Construction Services who was awarded the contract to the tune of $98,367,281. For the Burma Road, Premier Asphalt was awarded $97,349,910 for phase three of the project and lastly, M&R construction will be carrying works on phase two of Branch Road, Mahaicony to the tune of $97,659,870.