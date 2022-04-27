Teams battle on National Park’s Tarmac tonight

Magnum Independence Futsal Cup…

Kaieteur News –The Magnum Independence Futsal Cup will continue this evening with another round of exhilarating matchups in the group stage at the National Park tarmac.

Tournament coordinator Edison Jefford stated that the opening night illustrated the support garnered by the prestigious event, as teams and spectators flocked to the venue, which bodes well for the entirety of the championship.

“One of the high points I believe of a seamless event in terms of strategic areas, I think overall it was well executed and I am talking about all areas in terms of security was on points, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) was present in numbers, the décor, the ambience, it had sufficient lighting, zero complaints from the teams and the patron, everything was well put together. Given the circumstances, we made a great start in the Magnum Cup.”

He further thanked all the stakeholders, primarily the GFF, GPF and EPA for their continued support, adding, “I also want to thank Ms. Ramdass of the Parks Commission, who has been extremely supportive of our initiative and I want to give her the proverbial flowers in this regard.

In the meantime, it’s just about building and improving on the start, one of the feedback we received was that the teams are excited to play following a long layoff and we are giving them that platform. We are also getting the grassroots, and community support.”

At 19:00hrs, North East La Penitence oppose Ansa McAl whilst Alexander Village match skills with Avocado Ballers from 19:30hrs, and Tiger Bay tackle Stabroek Ballers from 20:00hrs.

In the fourth clash, Leopold Street lock horns with Festival City from 20:30hrs, while Future Stars engage Vengy at 21:00hrs, and Gold is Money face-off with BV from 21:30hrs and in the final match at 22:00hrs, defending champion Bent Street take centre stage against Agricola.

The winner of the event will pocket $700,000, and the championship trophy, with the runner-up walking away with $400,000 and the corresponding accolade. On the other hand, the third and fourth place finishers will pocket $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.

MVP Sport, Nigel Hind Financial Services, Andrews Supermarket, Bold Expressions Barbershop, Fireside Grill ‘N’ Chill, Star Party Rentals, and Lucozade.