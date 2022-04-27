Partnerships in the Education System

Dear Editor,

It was most instructive to read of aspects of the Hon. Education Minister’s address to teachers – at the opening of the Guyana Teachers’ Unions second Triennial Delegates’ Conference –reported in the Guyana Chronicle of April 22. Amongst the highlights of the address were the following:

The GTU will not find any resistance from within the Ministry:-…. to a voice that is practical, sensible and where it is impartial… the amalgamation and reflection of highly diverse and sometimes contrasting ideas and desires of our teaching force

Important that the Union is recognised as balanced, unbiased and defender of the rights of teachers

Must resist being easily swayed by the objectives and agendas of ‘desperate’ (should be disparate?) groups within the society.

The Minister was further reported as committing the Education Ministry to working hand-in-hand with the Union to advance the overall standing of teachers; also that the Ministry and the Union must work in partnership for the securement of a better future for the children of Guyana.

The Minister stressed: i) that the partnership must ensure that teachers receive access to professional development opportunities that align with the needs of educators, and ii) that policies are formulated to advance the empowerment of teachers and their professional practice.

The above is perhaps too brief a summary of the articulation of some very critical objectives to be achieved, indeed jointly, by the Ministry and Teachers (significantly represented by their Union). They accordingly deserve to be copied for as wide a circulation as possible to these ‘partners’, one reason being that there was no indication of the size of the attendance. Unfortunately the reporting did not hearken to the theme of ‘partnership’ and thus provide minimal space for the GTU’s President’s remarks – all the more reason for a more substantive recording of the events to be circulated.

In processing the above, one could not help but reflect on whether any of the ‘partners’ present could recall memories of the prior Guyana Teachers’ Association, and the respect in which its leaders were held, not only locally, but also throughout the Caribbean. Knowing this generation of stalwarts one could not help wondering whether perhaps they would have interpreted the Ministerial exhortations as somewhat pontifical – with the implication that one ‘partner’ was more equal than the other (due for promotion anyhow!)

For one thing the Guyana Teachers’ Association would have easily recognised a Grade structure existing since those colonial days. The progression remains as follows: Teacher Aide; Acting Teacher; Pupil Teacher I/II; Temporary Unqualified Teacher; Temporary Qualified Master III/II; Trained Teacher; Non-Graduate Senior Assistant Master; Head of Department; Non-Graduate Senior Master; Untrained Graduate Master; Graduate Deputy Head; Graduate Head.

The 2022 Budget also confirms the same ‘colonial’ salary structure:

What is discouraging is that neither of the ‘Partners’ over these long years has noted the following salary anomalies:

a) TS5 (B) $167,653 – $181,195 b) TS5 (B1) $164,658 – $178,202 c) TS8 (A) $188,315 – $206,691 d) TS8 (B) $190,617 – $204,399

Then one has to ask how reasonable it is to assign a fixed (SPECIAL) salary to any long term employee – and at the highest level of Principal.

It would appear that overall the ‘partnership’ is fixed in concrete.

For example, see the widths of the salary scales following in descending order (however erratic):

TS19 – TS15 – $23,000 TS5 (A)(B)(C) – TS4 – $14,000

TS14 – $31,000 TS3 – $11,000

TS13 – $18,000 TS2 (A) – $6,000

TS8 (B) – 7B – $14,000 TS2 (B) – $10,000

TS6 – $18,000 TS (C) – $5,000

TS1 (A) (B) – NIL

TS1 (C) – $6,000

TS1 (D) – NIL

There could not possibly be ‘resistance’ to such an arrangement that contradicts the ‘granting’ of increments being comprehensively revamped.

There is no question that this arrangement does not in any way compare favourably with any compensation structure in other public sector organisations, even though the teaching profession is expected to, and achieves, targets of producing successful graduates at the respective educational levels – productivity that is ‘literately’ incomparable with any other government agency.

Once again therefore, the plea is made for the Teaching Service Commission (umpire to the ‘partnership’) to take a proactive role in improving the working conditions of our fundamental human developers – that are ‘practical, sensible and impartial’ designed by appropriately qualified counterparts, preferably from within the CARICOM region. The outcome should certainly ‘advance the overall standing of teachers’ (and indeed their children).

In the final analysis there appear substantial grounds for optimism regarding a very comprehensive professional collaboration in the restructuring of working conditions that must include a substantive compensation and benefits component. But there are other voices that should be included in these proactive conversations – the Parent/Teachers’ Associations, for they certainly ‘teach’ if only by example.

However, none of the above should overlook the most important contributors to this intensive discussion – the students themselves, possibly the most creative thinkers about the future of education. Let them participate in relevant essay competitions, and projects that would evoke new dimensions about their development, for the contemplation of, and promotion by the adult partners who would have provided the related technology.

Regards,

E.B. John