Minister Croal commissions $32.7M water system to boost supply to 800 Monkey Mountain residents

Kaieteur News – Some 800 residents in the remote community of Monkey Mountain, Potaro – Sipuruni (Region Eight) can now boast of improved water supply with the commissioning of a $32.7 million water supply system in the village.

On Monday, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal commissioned the facility during which he pointed out that “This signals the fulfillment of our People’s Progressive Party/Civic government to develop all communities. When we speak of development, we also refer to your social upliftment and so the delivery of water to villages such as yours is a necessity.”

According to a release from the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), the new well was drilled through rocks at a depth of 100 metres in central Monkey Mountain, where the schools and health centre operate. It now provides access to 95 percent of residents.

Previously, the community utilised an existing gravity-fed system, which is deteriorated and could not supply adequate water. This system supplied water to the central area, while Section Two, which is approximately 2 kilometres away, has a separate system that pumps water from a nearby creek. Expansion of the new system is currently being explored.

“This system belongs to all of you, it is important to the village and as such I ask that you care for it as best as you can,” Minister Croal urged residents in his closing remarks.

Community Service Officers will also be trained in water system operation and maintenance to assist in management of the project.

Director of Hinterland Services at the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Mr. Ramchand Jailal, further explained that the new well is equipped with a photovoltaic pumping system, with a submersible pump, controller, solar panels and accessories.

The project was completed by R. Kissoon Contracting Services. Other works included installation of 3000 metres of 50mm (2″) polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes and 1000 metres of 19mm (3/4″) pipes with 80 service connections. A reinforced concrete base was also constructed to accommodate four No. 450-gallon storage tanks and galvanised chain-link fence around the well and photovoltaic system.

Overall, Region Eight is slated to benefit from major investment in the water sector, as the Minister noted, that the government aims to increase coverage from 60 percent to 80 percent over the next few years. Regional Chairman, Mr. Headley Pio, Deputy Regional Executive Officer, Mr. Louis Kilkenny and representative of the contracting service, Mr. Rudranauth Roopdeo were also at the commissioning.