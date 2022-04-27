Miner disappears after leaving shop

Kaieteur News – Family members of an Essequibo man, who reportedly disappeared on Friday, April 15, last, are worried that he might be dead after receiving a chilling phone call.

Reported missing is Noel Anthony Fredricks, 27, a miner of Mainstay/Whyaka Village, Essequibo, Region Two.

According Police, at the time Fredricks disappeared, he was employed at a mining camp located at Toroparu Backdam, Lower Puruni River, Region Seven

On Thursday, April 14, last, he left the camp around 17:30hrs. Fredricks was later seen at a shop located at the backdam’s landing imbibing.

The miner left that shop in the company of another man around 03:00hrs the following morning and was not seen again.

After his co-workers did not see him an alarm was raised. Family members too became worried because it was unlike him to move to another location without making contact.

However, it was a phone call that terrified his relatives. According to them, someone had called and related that “rumours are going around that Fredricks was dead and buried.”

A report was made to police and ranks have been dispatched to the area to conduct an investigation and look for the missing man.

Police described him as a “fair skin” Amerindian man with long black hair who was last seen wearing a white jersey and a pair of blue jeans.

Anyone who might have information about his whereabouts can contact police.