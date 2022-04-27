Latest update April 27th, 2022 1:09 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Badminton Association names team for Panam event in El Salvador

Apr 27, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News –A four-member Badminton team will be representing Guyana at the XXV Panam Individual Championship which is being held in El Salvador, April 26-29, 2022
This continental championship is promoted annually, and the events include men´s singles and doubles, women´s singles and doubles and mixed doubles. World Ranking points will be awarded as this tournament is a Badminton World Federation (BWF) Grade 2 Level 6 event.

The four member Badminton team that will represent Guyana at the XXV Panam Individu
al Championship in El Salvador.

National players Narayan Ramdhani, Priyanna Ramdhani, Akili Haynes, and Tyrese Jeffery will be competing in singles, with the Ramdhani siblings competing in the Mixed Doubles category and Haynes/Jeffrey in the Men’s Doubles.
Over the past weeks, the players have been engaged in rigorous training to prepare for the tournament.
The Guyana Badminton Association wishes to express gratitude to the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and the National Sports Commission for affording our players the opportunity to compete in this very important tournament. Special thanks to the Honourable Minister and the Director of Sports, a release from the GBA stated.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Green Mango Media sponsors Rupununi Basin Football Club

Green Mango Media sponsors Rupununi Basin Football Club

Apr 27, 2022

Kaieteur News- Green Mango Media, the Georgetown-based company behind Climb Guyana, has launched a partnership with Basin Football Club in North Rupununi, including the provision of new male and...
Read More
Lewis & Beharry supports Hohenkirk’s cricket dreams ‘Mom throws balls for me to bat in the mornings’

Lewis & Beharry supports Hohenkirk’s...

Apr 27, 2022

KFC aids in Female Empowerment… Sponsors National Women’s Chess Championship

KFC aids in Female Empowerment… Sponsors...

Apr 27, 2022

Teams battle on National Park’s Tarmac tonight

Teams battle on National Park’s Tarmac tonight

Apr 27, 2022

Junior Lady Jags unit departs

Junior Lady Jags unit departs

Apr 27, 2022

Badminton Association names team for Panam event in El Salvador

Badminton Association names team for Panam event...

Apr 27, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Prefabricated development

    Kaieteur News – Guyanese were led to believe that the country’s hosting of the ICC Cricket would jump-start sustained... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]