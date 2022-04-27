Badminton Association names team for Panam event in El Salvador

Latest update April 27th, 2022 1:09 AM
Apr 27, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News –A four-member Badminton team will be representing Guyana at the XXV Panam Individual Championship which is being held in El Salvador, April 26-29, 2022
This continental championship is promoted annually, and the events include men´s singles and doubles, women´s singles and doubles and mixed doubles. World Ranking points will be awarded as this tournament is a Badminton World Federation (BWF) Grade 2 Level 6 event.
National players Narayan Ramdhani, Priyanna Ramdhani, Akili Haynes, and Tyrese Jeffery will be competing in singles, with the Ramdhani siblings competing in the Mixed Doubles category and Haynes/Jeffrey in the Men’s Doubles.
Over the past weeks, the players have been engaged in rigorous training to prepare for the tournament.
The Guyana Badminton Association wishes to express gratitude to the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and the National Sports Commission for affording our players the opportunity to compete in this very important tournament. Special thanks to the Honourable Minister and the Director of Sports, a release from the GBA stated.
