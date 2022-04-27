Association Do Shotokan Karate – Guyana holds grading exercise

Latest update April 27th, 2022 1:09 AM
Apr 27, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News- On Sunday last, the Association Do Shotokan Karate – Guyana held grading exercises at the YMCA Thomas Lands with Shuseki Shihan Frank Woon – A –Tai 10th Dan the chief official in charge of proceedings, grading 12 students for various Dan levels.
The exams started at 10.00hrs and concluded at 12.00hrs with Shihan Amir Khouri, 7th Dan, assisting the local legendary karate master in the exercise. Following the necessary COVID guidelines, the students performed excellently.
A release from the organisation informed that a pleasing days’ performance resulted in the following promotions:-
Promoted to 4th Dan
Malcolm Ricky Francis
Promoted to 3rdDan
Shamar Azam Francis
Avinash Ramgolam
Matthew Alexander Gurahoo
Promoted to 2ndDan
Sienna Sookram
Bohan Cao
Andre Sookram
Rameez Ramlill
Luke Adrian Seabra
Nicholas Emmanuel Rampersaud
Angelo Eon Harris
Promoted to 1stDan
Alejandro Ricardo Latchman
These students will be training towards the next karate championships pending the COVID restrictions release by the relevant authorities.
