Association Do Shotokan Karate – Guyana holds grading exercise

Kaieteur News- On Sunday last, the Association Do Shotokan Karate – Guyana held grading exercises at the YMCA Thomas Lands with Shuseki Shihan Frank Woon – A –Tai 10th Dan the chief official in charge of proceedings, grading 12 students for various Dan levels.

The exams started at 10.00hrs and concluded at 12.00hrs with Shihan Amir Khouri, 7th Dan, assisting the local legendary karate master in the exercise. Following the necessary COVID guidelines, the students performed excellently.

A release from the organisation informed that a pleasing days’ performance resulted in the following promotions:-

Promoted to 4th Dan

Malcolm Ricky Francis

Promoted to 3rdDan

Shamar Azam Francis

Avinash Ramgolam

Matthew Alexander Gurahoo

Promoted to 2ndDan

Sienna Sookram

Bohan Cao

Andre Sookram

Rameez Ramlill

Luke Adrian Seabra

Nicholas Emmanuel Rampersaud

Angelo Eon Harris

Promoted to 1stDan

Alejandro Ricardo Latchman

These students will be training towards the next karate championships pending the COVID restrictions release by the relevant authorities.