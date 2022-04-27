An unfortunate letter by Kit Nascimento

Dear Editor,

I read with much concern a letter published in today’s Kaieteur News written by Kit Nascimento calling upon President Ali to mount an inquiry into the, according to him, blatant attempt to rig Elections of March 2020. He named Granger and Harmon.

This is unfortunate.

From earliest human experience, we tend to deal with the current crisis ignoring the root cause of our difficulties. The people of West Coast Berbice were understandably upset because the media and the Police Top Brass seemed to treat the torture and killing of the Henry cousins as an ordinary murder.

Beyond that, we all know that the present environment suggests a general disdain and disrespect for black people. The trauma experienced by the young woman from Corentyne is unacceptable and must be condemned, but Mr. Nascimento has lived in the United States and he must know that people and here I say, black people can take so much and no more. I cannot and dare not defend Granger and Harmon, but here again Nascimento has already sat in judgment and condemned them., while making little of the low life behaviour in Parliament on the dildo issue by a member of the ruling elite.

Go back one hundred years and Kit must remember the Tulsa incident. Today, reading the letters from Vishnu Bisram and others, we get the impression that the descendants of brutalized,,dehumanised of the African slaves are the demons while all others in Guyana are helpless Saints and an emerging team is what was taught in the colonies of centuries, that the Afro Guyanese or black people, were somewhat not born to be equal by the Creator.

This belief could be still alive and well in the minds of those who feel that some of us have no right to fight for our rights as the Europeans have done for centuries. Let me make it clear, I am a dougla and believe that all lives matter and that when our justice legal system seems in favour of others, we have a problem. Is it too late to call upon the President to have an independent inquiry as suggested by Mr. Nascimento and what about the dozens of mainly Afro Guyanese who were slaughtered during the reign of the Black Clothes and no inquest was held?

Regards,

Nigel Bacchus