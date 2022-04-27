Latest update April 27th, 2022 1:09 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

10 out of 19 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Region 9

Apr 27, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – After reporting four cases on Monday, the Ministry of Health on Tuesday revealed that within the last assessed 24-hour period, 19 new cases were recorded in the country with the majority emanating out of Region Nine.

The new infections have brought the total number of confirmed cases to 63,439. The cases were detected in Region Four which recorded six cases, Region Three which recorded three and Region Nine which recorded10.

According to the Ministry’s data, 13 of the cases are men and six are women.

The dashboard data shows that one person is hospitalised, 96 are in home isolation and 19 are in institutional quarantined.

To date, a total of 62,114 persons have recovered from the virus.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Green Mango Media sponsors Rupununi Basin Football Club

Green Mango Media sponsors Rupununi Basin Football Club

Apr 27, 2022

Kaieteur News- Green Mango Media, the Georgetown-based company behind Climb Guyana, has launched a partnership with Basin Football Club in North Rupununi, including the provision of new male and...
Read More
Lewis & Beharry supports Hohenkirk’s cricket dreams ‘Mom throws balls for me to bat in the mornings’

Lewis & Beharry supports Hohenkirk’s...

Apr 27, 2022

KFC aids in Female Empowerment… Sponsors National Women’s Chess Championship

KFC aids in Female Empowerment… Sponsors...

Apr 27, 2022

Teams battle on National Park’s Tarmac tonight

Teams battle on National Park’s Tarmac tonight

Apr 27, 2022

Junior Lady Jags unit departs

Junior Lady Jags unit departs

Apr 27, 2022

Badminton Association names team for Panam event in El Salvador

Badminton Association names team for Panam event...

Apr 27, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Prefabricated development

    Kaieteur News – Guyanese were led to believe that the country’s hosting of the ICC Cricket would jump-start sustained... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]