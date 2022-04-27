10 out of 19 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Region 9

Kaieteur News – After reporting four cases on Monday, the Ministry of Health on Tuesday revealed that within the last assessed 24-hour period, 19 new cases were recorded in the country with the majority emanating out of Region Nine.

The new infections have brought the total number of confirmed cases to 63,439. The cases were detected in Region Four which recorded six cases, Region Three which recorded three and Region Nine which recorded10.

According to the Ministry’s data, 13 of the cases are men and six are women.

The dashboard data shows that one person is hospitalised, 96 are in home isolation and 19 are in institutional quarantined.

To date, a total of 62,114 persons have recovered from the virus.