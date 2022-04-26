Saskia Persaud, Sharma crowned champions

Marian Academy Invitational Tennis Tournament…

Marian Academy’s 4th Form Physical Education CSEC Students successfully hosted an Invitational Lawn Tennis Tournament on Saturday April 9, 2022 at the school’s Tennis Court on Carifesta Avenue, Georgetown.

The Tournament is an SBA Class Project for students preparing for the 2023 examination.

The event was declared open by the school’s Principal, Sister Marie Harper, OSU, who congratulated the students’ hard work during the planning stages of the Project in particular the preparation of the Tennis Court. She also expressed confidence in the Project being a success.

The Tournament was divided into two categories Male and Females and was played on a knockout format with most of the players coming from Marian Academy.

In the female category, the opening match saw Akila Mendonca lose to Jaquiza Chase 10 – 7 then Monisha Persaud claimed a victory over Kezia Luke by the same scoreline.

The third match had Saskia Persaud pitted against Chase but the former won 10 – 2. The final then saw Monisha Persaud and Saskia Persaud battle for top honours as the latter won 10-4.

The third place showdown between Luke and Chase ended in favour of Kezia Luke who won 7 – 1.

For the male category, Anish Sharma and Jonathan Robinson contested the first match with Anish winning, 7 – 0. In the match that followed Ridwon Kasim defeated Zico, 7 – 3.

The third place match which preceded the final featured Zico and Robinson, which the latter won 7 – 1.

In the finale between Sharma and Kasim, Sharma prevailed with a 7 – 3 score line to win the category.

The winners and top performers of the Tournament received prizes at a Presentation Ceremony at the conclusion of the event.