Red Stripe Beer promotes Linden Town Week Georgetown vs Linden Masters clash at MSC ground tonight

A veterans’ rivalry will be featured as the Linden Masters faceoff against their Georgetown counterpart tonight when the Red Stripe tournament begins at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground in Linden.

This Linden Town week match-ups comes in light of football being a popular game in Linden and will have a number of players batting to rekindle rivalry of old between the two community based teams.

Linden and Georgetown rivalries date back to years of competition and while club football players may have been inactive, the veterans have been playing as they observed the protocols which made them engaging in play.

Marlon Washington, who is the PRO of the Masters from Linden, noted that the Masters from Georgetown and Linden were still engaging in unofficial play.

However, they are set for a good night’s football where in the first game from 7.00pm the Under45 year players will be on show and among them for Linden are former national Travis Waterton, Kurt Bailey, Dwayne Charles and Keion Bristol.

The list from which the Georgetown Club side 45 will have in their team are Lance Wills, Curtis Davis, Freedman Fordyce, James Sullivan and Lance Wills.

The second game from 9.00pm will see Linden Over45 being led by former standout national captain and defender Charles ‘Lily’ Pollard, Garfield ‘Snooks’ Shepherd, Eon ‘Axeman’ Wills, and Lennox ‘Grandpa’ Harvey taking the field.