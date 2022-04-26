NSC Independence 3 stage road race to commence on May 14

Latest update April 26th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 26, 2022 Sports
The National Sports Commission Independence 3 stage cycle road race is set to pedal off on May 14th at 07:30hrs from Corriverton, Berbice. The first stage will culminate at New Amsterdam, while the second stage will commence at New Amsterdam and proceed to Georgetown on the same day. The third and final stage will begin the following day at Kara Kara, Linden and conclude in Georgetown.
Teams are expected from Suriname, while a number of USA based Guyanese riders are expected to participate.
The winner of this event will take home $90,000 and a trophy.
The showpiece began in 1983 as an upright event which lasted for three years before racing bikes were introduced.
The inaugural winner was Bissoon Pharbudhin of West Demerara; he also won in 1984.
