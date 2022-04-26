Latest update April 26th, 2022 12:59 AM

Man admits to murdering Soesdyke re-migrant

Apr 26, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Twenty-five-year-old Keino Corbin, on Monday, admitted to the murder of a remigrant, Agriculturalist Anthony Breedy, whose lifeless body was found in his Hill Foot, Soesdyke residence in 2016.

Keino Corbin has pleaded guilty to killing a remigrant

Corbin was arraigned before Justice Jo Ann Barlow in the Demerara High Court. He is being represented by attorney-at-law Ravindra Mohabir.
Corbin pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that between March 12 and March 14, 2016 at the Lot 67 Hill Foot, Soesdyke residence, he murdered Breedy during the course of a robbery. Corbin’s sentencing was deferred to May 9, 2022 at 13:15hrs.
According to reports, between the date mentioned in the charge, Breedy was murdered during a robbery. The body of 60-year-old Breedy was found in the lower flat of his two-storey house, with multiple injuries to his head.

Dead, Anthony Breedy

It was reported that his hands and feet were also bound.Breedy’s Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and other belongings including an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card were stolen after he was murdered.
Corbin was jointly charged with, ex-convict Paul Goriah of Grove Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara and Donnel Trapp called ‘Short man’ for the murder of Breedy.

 

