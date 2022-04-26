‘Don’t be a puppet of any political party’ – trade unions told, as Labour Week kicks off

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Trades Union Congress on Sunday commenced the annual Labour Week celebrations with calls for trade unions to resist the urge to be puppets of political parties.

Held on the laws of Parliament Buildings, labour leaders laid wreaths at the foot of the Hubert Nathaniel Critchlow Monument before singing The Internationale and paying homage to the Father of the Trade Unionism.

Norris Witter, a veteran Trade Unionist and President of the General Workers Union (GWU) spoke about the lack of independence by so called independent organisations in Guyana. Expressing his deep concerns with the situation, Witter accused the government and other organisations for their cynical approach towards the trade union movement. Witter underscored his point by referencing the Federation of Independent Trade Union of Guyana (FITUG) – a close ally of the PPP/C Government, which boycotted the event.

Principal Assistant Secretary of Guyana Trade Union Congress (GTUC) and General Secretary of the Guyana Postal and Telecommunication Workers’ Union, Eslyn Harris opened her speech by stating that the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated government mandated shutdowns caused a shock to the economy and job-loss was concentrated among the working-class and unto this day, workers are still reeling from the COVID-19 impacts. Referring to Hubert Nathaniel Critchlow, she said, “As we assemble this afternoon to celebrate another death anniversary of a National Hero and the father of Trade Unionism in the British Empire; the Trade Union Movement remembers the significant contributions made by him, the struggles he endured and we pay homage to him.”

Noting that he (Hubert Nathaniel Critchlow) saw the fruition of the Trade Union being recognised as a legal entity, by way of the Trade Unions Ordinance (1919), Harris highlighted that the trade union movement here was birthed before the two main political parties (PPP 1950 and PNC 1957) came on the scene and it remains the oldest organisation that exists.

Harris stressed that Critchlow advanced the welfare of the working class. “There is no Guyanese today holding high office who does not owe such elevation to workers’ struggle for equality,” she said. Harris also expanded on the fact that trade unions and trade unionists should not succumb to party politics which only serves to divide, conquer and rule. “The Trade Union Movement must be able to work together. Workers must be bold in their pursuits to call out the politicians on issues that are injurious to their welfare and wellbeing, livelihood and existence. Matters that run counter to our collective development and democracy must be exposed,” she added.

Harris said the working-class continues to face the true costs of workers’ deprivation and the working-class faces grave threats from employers. “As if that is not enough, attacks on our women have become all too common. Disease and accidents also take a heavy toll on workers and the working environment,” she continued. “The Trade Union Movement must support the implementation of activism, whenever it becomes a necessary initiative and workers must register their disgust using their constitutional rights as enshrined in the Constitution of Guyana.”

Harris concluded by assuring the audience that the Trade Union Movement is alive, contrary to what the supposed impartial tripartite actor suggested.