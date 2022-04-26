Defending Champion destroy with ‘Swag’

Latest update April 26th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 26, 2022 Sports
Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden…
Defending champion Swag Entertainment, Bullets, Germans, and Darkside secured contrasting wins, when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden edition started on Saturday at the Christianburg Hard-court.Holders Swag Entertainment sent an ominous warning to the remaining combatants, dismantling Midas by an 11-0 scoreline.
Kendolph Lewis led the rout with a helmet-trick in the seventh, 11th, and a Guinness Goal (GG) (a goal scored in the final three minutes count as two) in the 28th minute.
Supporting with a hat-trick was Colwyn Drakes in the fifth and (GG) 29th minute. Chipping in with a double was Renee Chester in the 16th and 21st minutes.
Adding goals in the ninth and 17th minutes respectively were Deon Charter and Jermaine Grandison.
On the other hand, Bullets edged Trend Setters 3-2. Donovan Francis, Darrel George and Clifton Halley scored in the ninth, 14th and 26th minutes respectively.
For the loser, Keevin Gittens and Carlon Hinds found the back of the net in the fourth and 18th minutes correspondingly.
Meanwhile, Darkside edged Coomacka 2-1. Keon Bristol and Kerwin Bethune etched their name on the score sheet in the 14th and 19th minutes respectively and for the loser, Jamal White netted in the sixth minute. Also, Germans squeaked past High Rollers 2-0. Tyriq McAllister recorded a (GG) in the 18th minute.
The tournament continues on Thursday at the Silvercity Hardcourt.
Complete Results
Guinness Goal-(GG)-2
Game-1
Swag Entertainment-11 vs Midas-0
Kendolph Lewis-7th, 11th, and 28th (GG)
Colwyn Drakes-5th, and 29th (GG)
Renee Chester-16th and 21st
Deon Charter-9th
Jermaine Grandison-17th
Game-2
Bullets-3 vs Trend Setters-2
Bullets Scorer
Donovan Francis-9th
Darrel George-14th
Clifton Halley-26th
Trend Setters Scorer
Keevin Gittens-4th
Carlon Hinds-18th
Game-3
Darkside-2 vs Coomacka-1
Darkside Scorers
Keon Bristol-14th
Kerwin Bethune-19th
Coomacka Scorer
Jamal White-6th
Game-4
Germans-2 vs High Rollers-0
Tyriq McAllister-(GG)-18th
Apr 26, 2022Dave’s West Indian Imports U15 Inter County cricket… By Sean Devers Watched by his dad, Deputy Mayor of Georgetown and former Guyana U19 batter, Alfred Mentore, Jonathon Mentore hit an...
Apr 26, 2022
Apr 26, 2022
Apr 26, 2022
Apr 26, 2022
Apr 26, 2022
Kaieteur News – The next few lines you are not going to believe. Here is what happened. I remember it well. I will... more
Kaieteur News – Membership has its privileges but friendship, especially the right friends in the rights places, has... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – CARICOM states led the way in the Organization of American States (OAS) on 21... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]