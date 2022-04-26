Defending Champion destroy with ‘Swag’

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden…

Defending champion Swag Entertainment, Bullets, Germans, and Darkside secured contrasting wins, when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden edition started on Saturday at the Christianburg Hard-court.Holders Swag Entertainment sent an ominous warning to the remaining combatants, dismantling Midas by an 11-0 scoreline.

Kendolph Lewis led the rout with a helmet-trick in the seventh, 11th, and a Guinness Goal (GG) (a goal scored in the final three minutes count as two) in the 28th minute.

Supporting with a hat-trick was Colwyn Drakes in the fifth and (GG) 29th minute. Chipping in with a double was Renee Chester in the 16th and 21st minutes.

Adding goals in the ninth and 17th minutes respectively were Deon Charter and Jermaine Grandison.

On the other hand, Bullets edged Trend Setters 3-2. Donovan Francis, Darrel George and Clifton Halley scored in the ninth, 14th and 26th minutes respectively.

For the loser, Keevin Gittens and Carlon Hinds found the back of the net in the fourth and 18th minutes correspondingly.

Meanwhile, Darkside edged Coomacka 2-1. Keon Bristol and Kerwin Bethune etched their name on the score sheet in the 14th and 19th minutes respectively and for the loser, Jamal White netted in the sixth minute. Also, Germans squeaked past High Rollers 2-0. Tyriq McAllister recorded a (GG) in the 18th minute.

The tournament continues on Thursday at the Silvercity Hardcourt.

Complete Results

Guinness Goal-(GG)-2

Game-1

Swag Entertainment-11 vs Midas-0

Kendolph Lewis-7th, 11th, and 28th (GG)

Colwyn Drakes-5th, and 29th (GG)

Renee Chester-16th and 21st

Deon Charter-9th

Jermaine Grandison-17th

Game-2

Bullets-3 vs Trend Setters-2

Bullets Scorer

Donovan Francis-9th

Darrel George-14th

Clifton Halley-26th

Trend Setters Scorer

Keevin Gittens-4th

Carlon Hinds-18th

Game-3

Darkside-2 vs Coomacka-1

Darkside Scorers

Keon Bristol-14th

Kerwin Bethune-19th

Coomacka Scorer

Jamal White-6th

Game-4

Germans-2 vs High Rollers-0

Tyriq McAllister-(GG)-18th