Cause of death inconclusive for friends found dead in hotel parking lot – PM report

Kaieteur News – Post mortem examinations (PM) conducted on the bodies of the two friends who were found dead in a car at the Marriott Hotel parking lot on Saturday, have failed to uncover what really caused the men’s death.

The examinations which were conducted on the remains of Justin Teixeira, 34, and 25-year-old Paishnarine Hansraj, also known as Richie, a local singer of Hague Backdam, West Coast Demerara, was done on Monday morning, according to information released by the Guyana Police Force.

According to police, stomach contents were removed from both bodies and handed over to investigators, which will be sent overseas for testing. The bodies, however, have been handed over to the respective relatives for burial.

The men’s lifeless bodies were discovered around 00:16hrs on Saturday morning in the car. It was a hotel employee who made the shocking discovery.

Kaieteur News had reported that Teixeira was a guest at the hotel and around 23:30hrs on Friday, his mother, a 60-year-old resident of Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown, called and requested that an employee “check up” on her son because he was reportedly having a seizure.

Police in its report did not divulge who informed Teixeira’s mother about his condition but reported that an employee of the hotel was instructed to do as she had requested. However, when the individual got to Teixeira’s room on the sixth floor, he was not there.

The employee then decided to check on his SUV parked in the hotel’s parking lot and found him sitting motionless in the driver’s seat. The employee reportedly proceeded to open the passenger’s side of the vehicle and saw Hansraj in a crouched position. A 911 call was immediately made and police turned up shortly after with an ambulance. The medical personnel on board the ambulance pronounced them dead at the scene and police began their investigation.

Police had stated that it appeared as if the men had consumed a deadly substance as they were seen frothing from the mouth but there were no marks of violence on their bodies. On the backseat of the vehicle, detectives found a plastic container containing a whitish hard substance. At first glance, detectives thought that it was some form of narcotics such as crack cocaine.

After removing their bodies from the scene, detectives had sent the substance to the Guyana Forensic Laboratory for testing and while they awaited the results, there were speculations that they could have died from a drug overdose. That theory, however, quickly faded after the test results of the substance returned negative for narcotics. The lab officials told police that it could be sodium cyanide, a substance that is lethal in small quantities but they were not sure since the forensic lab, which has been in existence since 2014, does not have the capabilities to test for such toxic chemicals.

Detectives have since sent samples of the substance overseas for further testing. While police are awaiting completion of the overseas tests, they are said to be reviewing CCTV footage from the hotel to trace the men’s last movements for clues that might help them solve the case.

This publication understands that the two had been friends for years and are well known individuals who were very active on the various social media platforms.