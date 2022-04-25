Latest update April 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Three new COVID-19 cases, one person in ICU

Apr 25, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Guyana recorded three new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with one person in the Intensive Care Unit.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Guyana Fight Night – Road to Redemption… Dharry lifts title despite distractions – Marques losses by split decision

Guyana Fight Night – Road to Redemption… Dharry lifts...

Apr 25, 2022

Kaieteur News By Sean Devers The much anticipated Road to Redemption Card at the Providence Stadium on Saturday night was among the biggest in the history of Boxing in Guyana with two WBC...
Read More
Narine beings reign as National Junior Chess Champion

Narine beings reign as National Junior Chess...

Apr 25, 2022

Janet Jagan Memorial Secondary Girls Tournament… Berbice High School overcomes NA/Canje to win title

Janet Jagan Memorial Secondary Girls...

Apr 25, 2022

GCOS to host anniversary softball competition in May

GCOS to host anniversary softball competition in...

Apr 25, 2022

Big Landing, Bidders, Cats to battle in Linden Town Week Dominoes finale today

Big Landing, Bidders, Cats to battle in Linden...

Apr 24, 2022

OTSCL President confident of hosting Canada Cup

OTSCL President confident of hosting Canada Cup

Apr 24, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]