Suriname’s opposition demand answers on fish licences promise to Guyana

Kaieteur News – The Surinamese government is under pressure to provide clear answers pertaining to 150 fishing licences promised to Guyanese.

Given the difficulties faced by local fishermen relating to alleged fish migration, low catches and reduced access to fishing grounds, government had opted to aid Guyanese to legitimately access Suriname’s fishing grounds through that country’s issuance of SK fishing licence to operate offshore the Dutch territory.

However, some fish folk in the neighbouring state are not too happy about the promises. Information out of the country is that opposition members want clear answers as to what exactly was promised to Guyana. They are adamant that no information was offered on the Guyana arrangement. Failing to provide the licences which were set for January 1 last, the Surinamese opposition is upset that the country is looking bad since Guyanese continue to speak “harshly” about their failure to deliver on the promised licences.

“Mister President, have you or any of your ministers made concrete promises to the Guyanese side for 150 fishing licences? Suriname’s Opposition leader Rabin Parmessar (NDP) questioned last Thursday during a meeting of that country’s Parliament.”

The Surinamese government did not give a clear answer to the questions. This was to the resentment of opposition leader Parmessar, who has been asking for concrete information for months. Parmessar, a former Agriculture Minister, accused the Surinamese government of making fun of the National Assembly. What angers the politician, is that the president of Guyana and his minister for fisheries constantly have asserted that agreements have been made with the government of Suriname about the granting of 150 licences, and that there are proofs of those agreements. The parliamentarian believes that if the Guyanese government members are telling untruths regarding the agreements, Paramaribo should protest strongly against this by summoning the ambassador of Guyana and offering a diplomatic protest note.

Foreign Affairs Minister Albert Ramdin noted that the Guyanese ambassador has not been summoned, because this issue is being discussed and dealt with at a higher level with his Guyanese foreign affairs colleague. Ramdin indicated that historically, there have always been fishing activities by Guyanese fishermen off the coast of Suriname and on the Corentyne River.

Where appropriate, permission is granted to Guyana to carry out economic activities of its citizens on this river. “There are rules and we work with them,” the Minister had said.

Noting that a distinction must be made between licences for rivers (BV licences) intended for fishing on the Corentyne River and the so-called SK licences for coastal fishing, Ramdin said that an investigation is currently underway into permits officially issued by the Ministry of Agriculture, and its use “in the field”. “There are Guyanese who have legitimately applied for and received permits. There are certain rules for that and they have been observed.”

It appears however, that there are also permits in circulation that may have been copied from official permits and are used for several boats. “Each licence is given for one boat and you cannot use a licence for multiple boats” the minister informed. He said that there are strong indications that people in Suriname, both Guyanese and Surinamese, have legitimately received permits and have made improper use of them to represent several fishing boats.

The Opposition leader has nonetheless expressed grave dissatisfaction with the answers given by the president and the minister. “The Guyanese side is putting a lot of pressure on us nationally and internationally. We are seen internationally as jokers,” said Parmessar, while the government is “silent” and offers no official response. “Why can’t we get a straight answer from the president? We have a right to clarity. Did the president make that promise there? Yes or no?

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha during a visit to Berbice a week ago told anxious fishermen that the proposed fish licences had not materialised because of forces pushing back in Suriname. He said nonetheless that the government is in possession of documentation supporting the agreement between the two nations.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali has stated however that Suriname will provide data on the number of fishing licences that have been granted to Guyana since there are claims that a large percent of issued licences were already received by Guyanese. Local fishermen need the fishing licences directly from the Surinamese authorities since middlemen in the Dutch nation are charging exorbitant prices to rent fishing licences to Guyanese operators.