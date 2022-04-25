GCOS to host anniversary softball competition in May

Latest update April 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – In observance of its sixth anniversary, the Guyana Committee of Services (GCOS) will host a nationwide softball competition in the month of May.
The 11-a-side competition is set to attract the leading softball teams in the country vying for some attractive cash prizes and accompanying trophies.
The entrance fee per team is G$10,000 and the champion side is guaranteed G$100,000, while the runner-up will receive G$50,000 and third G$25,000.
According to GCOS member Rajan Tiwari, all teams will be provided with 12 red supreme balls, which is the ball of preference for this tournament.
Tiwari said the competition will commence on May 1 in Berbice and will continue on May 8 at Lusignan, May 15 at Goed Fortuin and May 22 at Togetherness Park at Liliendaal.
The final, Tiwari indicated, will be played a venue to be confirmed.
Interested teams are asked to contact Tiwari on +592-652-9570 for registration and more information on the tournament.
GCOS is a non-profit organisation that offers support to athletes and others in need of assistance.

