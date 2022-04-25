GCOS to host anniversary softball competition in May

Latest update April 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 25, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – In observance of its sixth anniversary, the Guyana Committee of Services (GCOS) will host a nationwide softball competition in the month of May.
The 11-a-side competition is set to attract the leading softball teams in the country vying for some attractive cash prizes and accompanying trophies.
The entrance fee per team is G$10,000 and the champion side is guaranteed G$100,000, while the runner-up will receive G$50,000 and third G$25,000.
According to GCOS member Rajan Tiwari, all teams will be provided with 12 red supreme balls, which is the ball of preference for this tournament.
Tiwari said the competition will commence on May 1 in Berbice and will continue on May 8 at Lusignan, May 15 at Goed Fortuin and May 22 at Togetherness Park at Liliendaal.
The final, Tiwari indicated, will be played a venue to be confirmed.
Interested teams are asked to contact Tiwari on +592-652-9570 for registration and more information on the tournament.
GCOS is a non-profit organisation that offers support to athletes and others in need of assistance.
Apr 25, 2022Kaieteur News By Sean Devers The much anticipated Road to Redemption Card at the Providence Stadium on Saturday night was among the biggest in the history of Boxing in Guyana with two WBC...
Apr 25, 2022
Apr 25, 2022
Apr 25, 2022
Apr 24, 2022
Apr 24, 2022
Kaieteur News – I grew up on food cooked on a coal pot. When we moved from one location in Wortmanville to another... more
Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo must not be allowed to decide, on his own, the future of Guyana’s oil blocks. These... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – CARICOM states led the way in the Organization of American States (OAS) on 21... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]