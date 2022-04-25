Dredge owner confesses to killing Lethem woman over “unfinished business”

– given sound thrashing by inmates at Lusignan prison

Kaieteur News – A dredge owner who reportedly confessed to killing a Lethem woman, Vanessa Francis, 27, popularly known as “Chine Girl” over an “unfinished job” at Papi Show Backdam, located along the Middle Mazaruni River, Region Seven was on Tuesday last remanded to prison for her murder.

He was identified as Rawle Bobb Semple better known as Johnwick, and had made his court appearance at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court where the capital charge was read to him by Senior Magistrate Crystal Lambert. Semple was represented by his Lawyer, Amoura Giddings and was not required to plead to the indictable charge. He was remanded to the Lusignan Prison and is expected to make his next court appearance on May 12, 2022.

However, according to information reaching this newspaper, some of the inmates at the prison were not welcoming towards him and woke him up on Friday morning with a sound trashing. Launching the vicious attack on Semple were a group of men led by an individual claiming to be a close relative to Francis, the woman he (Semple) is accused of killing.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, sources close to the investigation said, that Semple had to be rescued. He reportedly sustained a swollen arm and bruises about his body. Medical personnel in the prison attended to Semple and he has since been removed from among his attackers and placed in a safe place within the prison.

Semple had found himself in hot water after he reportedly confessed that he was the one who killed Francis. The Lethem woman of Yarankita Village, Region Nine was found hacked to death around 10:00hrs on Thursday April 14, along a track at the Papi Show Backdam’s landing by persons traversing the area.

Photos taken of her corpse depicted a gruesome sight. Her battered body was half naked and it bore a huge chop wound across the left side of her face completely disfiguring it. Investigators quickly learnt that the last person to see her alive was Semple and had arrested him.

At first, Semple admitted that he was with Francis just hours before she was found dead but denied that he had anything to do with her murder. However, according to Region Seven Investigators, Semple confessed to the crime.