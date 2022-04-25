Dredge owner confesses to killing Lethem woman over “unfinished business”

Latest update April 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 25, 2022 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
– given sound thrashing by inmates at Lusignan prison
Kaieteur News – A dredge owner who reportedly confessed to killing a Lethem woman, Vanessa Francis, 27, popularly known as “Chine Girl” over an “unfinished job” at Papi Show Backdam, located along the Middle Mazaruni River, Region Seven was on Tuesday last remanded to prison for her murder.
He was identified as Rawle Bobb Semple better known as Johnwick, and had made his court appearance at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court where the capital charge was read to him by Senior Magistrate Crystal Lambert. Semple was represented by his Lawyer, Amoura Giddings and was not required to plead to the indictable charge. He was remanded to the Lusignan Prison and is expected to make his next court appearance on May 12, 2022.
However, according to information reaching this newspaper, some of the inmates at the prison were not welcoming towards him and woke him up on Friday morning with a sound trashing. Launching the vicious attack on Semple were a group of men led by an individual claiming to be a close relative to Francis, the woman he (Semple) is accused of killing.
Speaking with Kaieteur News, sources close to the investigation said, that Semple had to be rescued. He reportedly sustained a swollen arm and bruises about his body. Medical personnel in the prison attended to Semple and he has since been removed from among his attackers and placed in a safe place within the prison.
Semple had found himself in hot water after he reportedly confessed that he was the one who killed Francis. The Lethem woman of Yarankita Village, Region Nine was found hacked to death around 10:00hrs on Thursday April 14, along a track at the Papi Show Backdam’s landing by persons traversing the area.
Photos taken of her corpse depicted a gruesome sight. Her battered body was half naked and it bore a huge chop wound across the left side of her face completely disfiguring it. Investigators quickly learnt that the last person to see her alive was Semple and had arrested him.
At first, Semple admitted that he was with Francis just hours before she was found dead but denied that he had anything to do with her murder. However, according to Region Seven Investigators, Semple confessed to the crime.
Apr 25, 2022Kaieteur News By Sean Devers The much anticipated Road to Redemption Card at the Providence Stadium on Saturday night was among the biggest in the history of Boxing in Guyana with two WBC...
Apr 25, 2022
Apr 25, 2022
Apr 25, 2022
Apr 24, 2022
Apr 24, 2022
Kaieteur News – I grew up on food cooked on a coal pot. When we moved from one location in Wortmanville to another... more
Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo must not be allowed to decide, on his own, the future of Guyana’s oil blocks. These... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – CARICOM states led the way in the Organization of American States (OAS) on 21... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]