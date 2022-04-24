We rich but we still poor!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem economist does gat yuh head swinging with all kind ah abbreviation and numbers. Dem does tell yuh how de country gat de fastest growth.

But when you look at yuh pay packet dat nah growing as fast as de economy. And things tight in de country right now. So tight dat people feeling de squeeze.

Dem economist does tell yuh bout GDP and how it increasing. De Vee Pee talk how we per capita GDP is now US$9,000. Dis means if you add up de value of everything, wah produce in de country, by de number ah people yuh gan get dat sum.

Since Guyana start producing oil, we per capita GDP gone sky high. But we standard of living falling. Deh gat nuff people in Guyana nah even seeing G$9,000 much less US$9,000.

By de way, de same country wah de Vee Pee seh falling apart still gat a higher GDP per capita dan Guyana. Dem own nearing US$15,000.

Before we find oil, we per capita GDP was around US$6,000. So dem boys asking now dat it increase by 50 percent in couple years, wat happen to de increase. In who pocket de US$3,000 gone?

Dem boys pocket lighter dese days because of de cost of living. And prices so high dat dem boys could do with dat US$3,000.

It just show yuh how meaningless numbers can be. De Vee Pee boasting bout de increase in de GDP but people suffering from de high cost of living.

Wah de Vee Pee nah telling people is where all dis wealth going. It certainly not going to de people as much as it going to dem oil companies. Dem creaming off we wealth and we suh proud dat we boasting bout growth and GDP income.

Talk half. Leff half.