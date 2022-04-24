OTSCL President confident of hosting Canada Cup

– Trophy Stall on board

Kaieteur News – President of the Ontario Twilight Softball Cricket League (OTSCL) Azeem Khan is very optimistic of a successful staging of the Canada Cup three-day softball extravaganza billed for September 2 – 4 of this year.

The Canada Cup has been rebranded after three previous tournaments were held under the Toronto Cup slogan hosted by the Ontario Masters Softball Cricket Clubs (OMSCC).

The Canadian-based Guyanese who also served in the same capacity for the OMSCC, stated that he is expecting teams from Guyana, Florida, Orlando, New York and Canada to participate.

“I am confident of hosting a great tournament; it will be the Labour Day long-Weekend in Canada and we want to make it an exciting event as well,” Khan related.

Khan mentioned that they will have the three categories including the Legends (Over-50), Masters (Over-40) and the All-Stars.

Khan further declared that Canada Cup 1 has an organising committee set up to run the affairs of the tournament and three former OMSCC members have already made their commitment to serve. They are Feisal Bacchus, Dickey Singh and veteran Sports Journalist Frederick Halley.

“This will be a huge softball tournament; recently I was in Florida at the Florida Cup three-day softball tournament held by the Florida Softball Cricket League and what I saw there was tremendous; these players showed great love for softball cricket especially playing in this kind of competition; we will continue to run the Canada Cup on a two-year basis,” Khan commented.

He stated that OTSCL will work in collaboration with other functional softball cricket leagues across the Greater Toronto area to make the tournament a success because Khan feels the entire cricketing fraternity should be involved.

Meanwhile, in those tournaments which were played in 2015, 2017 and 2019, Guyanese businessman Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall sponsored a large number of trophies, and will also be providing the trophies for this year’s event.