Govt. to spend more money on CJIA runway

Kaieteur News – With over US$160 million already spent on the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) expansion project, the government is now looking to spend more money to facilitate remedial works for the airport’s runway embankment.

As reported, the Ministry of Public Works had put out a tender inviting a contractor to execute the ‘construction of erosion protection and remedial works for the CJIA runway embankment’, a project which is estimated to cost $11,864,800.

The project which opened on Friday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office saw all six contractors vying for the job biddings higher than the engineer’s estimate.

Kaieteur News was reliably informed that this project basically deals with the remedial works to the perimeter fence that was constructed back in 2018. Back then, because of the incomplete runway, the government had installed perimeter fence along the runway to enclose the embankment.

The source said that due to heavy rainfall around that period, it had washed away some of the sand at the embankment, also some erosion had occurred which would have damaged the perimeter fence. As such, this project is to do remedial works around the perimeter fence.

The Ministry official stated also that there are also plans to enforce the fence by installing geo-fabric material, which would help with the erosion underneath the perimeter fence. This publication was informed too that some remedial works will be carried out on the wall of the fence. This publication was told that the fence experienced some cracks over time, so that would be fixed.

Earlier this year, it was announced by Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh that the sum of $927 million was allocated from this year’s budget for works at the CJIA.

