GNBS issues warning to Eureka lab over inconsistent lab tests

Kaieteur News – Eureka Medical Laboratory (EML) will have to implement corrective measures following reports of inconsistent drug testing results. The company and its overseas partner, Quest Diagnostics, which provides drug testing kits to the local business, will also conduct investigations to determine the cause of the results following a complaint to the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS).

A complaint was lodged with the GNBS of inconsistent marijuana tests results from a man, who was seeking employment relating to the oil and gas sector. As such, the GNBS conducted an investigation where it found that EML failed to conform to certain laboratory requirements and was thus ordered to correct the inconsistencies.

The man, 57-year-old Brian Massay, told the Kaieteur News that in early March he went to EML to have a number of tests done, including one for drug consumption. The tests were required by NABI/KCL Construction Company since he had applied to be a crane operator for the construction of the office complex that will be built at Ogle.

However, after having the tests done on March 4, last, all results returned negative except for the drug test which showed a non-negative (THC) marijuana result. Massay related that this result left him in shocked since, according to him, he had never utilised marijuana in his life and generally did not smoke.

Fearful that the results would prevent him from getting the job, Massay said he undertook the same drug tests at two different certified private and well known medical facilities. The results from both of those institutions returned negative for THC. Since the results of the drug tests from EML were supposed to go directly to Massay’s potential employer, as the designated lab to conduct tests on behalf of the company, the man said he took the other tests results to the employer to prove that he is not a marijuana user. As a result of the differences, NABI/KCL asked EML to verify the non-negative tests results.

When contacted, EML’s Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Boyle told this newspaper that when verifying tests results, the sample is sent to Quest Diagnostics, the company providing the testing kit. He explained that when Massay’s test sample was sent, it was “out of time” and could not be used since it had surpassed the seven day timeline.

A second test was performed on Massay on April 12, last, and again, the results returned non-negative. EML again sent the test samples to Quest and that sample, according to the GNBS report, turned up negative. During this time, Massay said he remained unemployed because of the inconsistent results. He complained to both EML, which conducted its own internal investigation, and the GNBS which caused that agency to investigate the matter as well.

In a letter addressed to Massay on Friday last, GNBS said that it conducted a surveillance audit of the EML’s laboratory on April 20 and documented the company’s error as “a major non-conformity against the appropriate Clause in the GYS 170:2009, General requirements for the operation of a laboratory.”

The GNBS said it found to that EML’s Human Resource Department had received Massay’s complaint, but it was not recorded in the prescribed manner. The regulating agency stated, however, that it would be conducting a follow up assessment “to ensure that EML implements the corrective action for this non-conformity.” Failure to correct the non-conformity, GNBS said, could result in the suspension of the company’s certificate, and that information would be communicated to the public. The results of the surveillance report, GNBS said, would be communicated to the EML Inc.

Massay was also encouraged to take GNBS’ report to his potential employer as proof of his non-smoking status and suggested that he ask the construction company to contact the agency to verify the information.

Kaieteur News has also received complaints of alleged faulty tests results from the laboratory. These, however, were related to COVID-19 tests that were required for travel. This publication was informed that this state of affairs has severely affected the individuals’ travel plans.