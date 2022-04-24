GNBS – ENGAGING MEDICAL LABORATORY PROFESSIONALS FOR LABORATORY CERTICATION.

GNBS IN FOCUS…

Kaieteur News – In Guyana, laboratories are certified by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) to the National Laboratory Standard, GYS 170: 2009 “General requirements for the operation of a laboratory”. This standard allows the laboratory to develop a comprehensive management system, which facilitates the delivery of accurate and reliable test results.

To attain and maintain certification to the National Standard, laboratory professionals are at the centre of it all. The GNBS constantly engages these Lab Managers, Supervisors, Technicians and support staff through training, internal audits and other certification related activities. Oftentimes, these lab personnel function as an extension of the Bureau as it seeks to promote and implement standards, and therefore it is necessary for the GNBS to acknowledge their invaluable services during Medical Laboratory Professionals Week (MLPW).

MLPW originated in 1975 and occurs each year in the last full week of April. Lab Week provides an opportunity to increase public awareness and understanding and appreciation for laboratory professionals.

April 24 – 30 this year is designated Medical Laboratory Professionals Week, and it will be commemorated under the theme “Back to the Lab – Celebrating our past as we look into the future”.

No doubt, with the prevalence of so many sicknesses and diseases affecting human today, we must appreciate the importance of the tests provided by these health professionals during the diagnosis and treatment of illnesses.

Certification by the GNBS is crucial to the reliable delivery of testing services and results provided by operators of Medical Laboratories. It provides formal recognition that a laboratory has implemented a management system, thus providing a ready means for customers to identify and select reliable testing services to meet their needs.

Credible results received from certified laboratories increase confidence and allow medical practitioners, health professionals and other stakeholders to provide a consistently high quality of service to their clients.

The GNBS salutes Laboratory professionals of the following certified medical laboratories: Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation Medical Laboratory, Woodlands Pathology Laboratory, Woodlands Hospital Laboratory, Dr. Balwant Singh Hospital Laboratory, Eureka Medical Laboratories Inc., Medical Arts Centre Laboratory, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Laboratory, Quest Medical Laboratory, Guyana Defence Force Medical Laboratory, Dr. Leslie Persaud Medical Diagnostic Centre, Max Hanoman Medical Laboratory, Davis Memorial Hospital Laboratory, Caribbean Surgery Inc., Caresworth Medical Centre Laboratory, Anamayah Memorial Hospital Laboratory, Sheriff Medical Centre Laboratory and Doobay Medical and Research Centre Laboratory.

The GNBS extends congratulations and best wishes to every Lab Professional for continuously maintaining the requirements of National and International Standards through his/her medical service.

