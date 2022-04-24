Latest update April 24th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bandits arrested after brazen robbery at Crane, WCD bar

Apr 24, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A taxi driver is a among two suspects who were arrested by police for a brazen robbery they committed on Friday at the Riddim Flow Chill Spot, located at Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast of Demerara (WCD), Region Three.
The two were allegedly part of a gang of three men armed with guns who stormed the bar around 20:30hrs while the owner, a 30-year-old businessman, was playing pools with his friends.
According to police, they reportedly walked straight up to the owner and pointed a gun to him before ripping 12 gold chains from his neck. The total value of the stolen jewellery is said to be around $1.5 million.
The businessman told police that after stealing his chains, the bandits fired two shots in the air before escaping in a waiting white Toyota Fielder motorcar, PZZ 3371.
Ranks began their investigation and managed to locate the car, which was abandoned at Barber Shop Street, Crane, WCD. It did not take them long to track down two of the suspects after finding the car. They were identified as a 22-year-old taxi driver of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown and a 37-year-old resident of D’Urban Street also in the city.
Commander of the Region Three Police Division, Mahendra Siwnarine, said that the two men in custody will be placed before the court next week because there is enough evidence to charge them with armed robbery.
In the meantime, the hunt for the third suspect, who has been described as an Amerindian man, continues.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Big Landing, Bidders, Cats to battle in Linden Town Week Dominoes finale today

Big Landing, Bidders, Cats to battle in Linden Town Week Dominoes...

Apr 24, 2022

Kaieteur News – With bragging rights and $100,000 at stake along with a winners’ trophy, CATS, Big Landing and Bidders are all primed up to battle in the final of the Linden Town Week Dewars...
Read More
OTSCL President confident of hosting Canada Cup

OTSCL President confident of hosting Canada Cup

Apr 24, 2022

Space Gym 2.0 opens on May 3

Space Gym 2.0 opens on May 3

Apr 24, 2022

Magnum Futsal Competition kicks off tonight

Magnum Futsal Competition kicks off tonight

Apr 24, 2022

Larose’s 5-fer sends Essequibo crashing to 45

Larose’s 5-fer sends Essequibo crashing to 45

Apr 24, 2022

Remaining quarterfinalists to be decided

Remaining quarterfinalists to be decided

Apr 24, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]