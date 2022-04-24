Bandits arrested after brazen robbery at Crane, WCD bar

Kaieteur News – A taxi driver is a among two suspects who were arrested by police for a brazen robbery they committed on Friday at the Riddim Flow Chill Spot, located at Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast of Demerara (WCD), Region Three.

The two were allegedly part of a gang of three men armed with guns who stormed the bar around 20:30hrs while the owner, a 30-year-old businessman, was playing pools with his friends.

According to police, they reportedly walked straight up to the owner and pointed a gun to him before ripping 12 gold chains from his neck. The total value of the stolen jewellery is said to be around $1.5 million.

The businessman told police that after stealing his chains, the bandits fired two shots in the air before escaping in a waiting white Toyota Fielder motorcar, PZZ 3371.

Ranks began their investigation and managed to locate the car, which was abandoned at Barber Shop Street, Crane, WCD. It did not take them long to track down two of the suspects after finding the car. They were identified as a 22-year-old taxi driver of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown and a 37-year-old resident of D’Urban Street also in the city.

Commander of the Region Three Police Division, Mahendra Siwnarine, said that the two men in custody will be placed before the court next week because there is enough evidence to charge them with armed robbery.

In the meantime, the hunt for the third suspect, who has been described as an Amerindian man, continues.