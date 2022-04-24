1 patient still in COVID-19 ICU, 6 new cases

Latest update April 24th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 24, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – On Saturday, the Ministry of Health via its daily dashboard reported that there is still one patient in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) receiving treatment.
The Ministry’s dashboard states that within the last assessed 24-hour period, six new infections were recorded. The new infections have brought the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 63,413.
They were detected in Region Four – three cases, Region Six – two cases and Region Nine which recorded one.
It was revealed also that four persons are in institutional isolation, 88 are in home isolation and 32 are quarantined institutionally.
To date, a total of 62,092 persons have recovered.
