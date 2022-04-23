UCCA’s Vishnu Super Store 40-Over Cricket competition continues tomorrow

Cricket action is expected to continue tomorrow in the Upper Corentyne area with play in the ongoing Vishnu Super Store 40-overs competition.

Some 30 teams are taking part in the competition with the teams being divided into four zones.

The Upper Corentyne area takes in teams from the Crabwood Creek to No 43 areas inclusive of the Black Bush Polder.

Schedule matches are as follows – Zone A will see Yakusari Caribs taking on No.48 Horizon at the No.48 Ground; Crabwood Creek Bomb Squad battling with No.73 Young Warriors at the No.73 Ground and Just Try Cricket Club trying out their skills against No.43 Young Warriors at No.43 Ground. Yakusari Horizon has drawn the bye.

Zone B action will see – Crabwood Creek All Family hosting the No.52 Survival at the CWC Ground; No,69 Red Rose and No70 M.Y.O meeting at the No.69 Red Rose Ground; No.68 Turn Team coming up against No.70 Young Blood at No.68 Turn Team Ground and No.64 Fighting Marine and Line Path CC playing at Line Path.

The matches scheduled for Zone C will have – No.69 Vikings tangling with Eagle Cricket Club at No.69 Viking Ground; No.72 All Stars and Dukestown Warriors clashing at the No.72 All Star Ground; Crabwood Creek Gladiators matching skills with the No.71 Cricket Club at No.71 Ground; No.70 ‘A’ Spartans hosting No.68 Darkends at No.70 Spartan Club Ground.

Zone D has three matches on the cards with Skeldon CC being at home to RKF Cricket Academy at Skeldon C.C; No.72 Cut and Load playing host to CWC Sports Clubs at No.72 Cut and Load Ground and Race Course Vitality taking on Scottsburg United. Line Path Raptors have drawn the bye.

Play starts at 11:00 hrs.

Incentives will be awarded to the top teams and outstanding individual players. The Competition is being coordinated by former National Wicketkeeper batsman Sydney Jackman. (Samuel Whyte)