The usual suspects are opposed to Secretary Blinken’s visit

Kaieteur News – Writer’s note: An employee from the Mexican circus secretly passed on to me a letter that will be published in another section of the media about opposition to the June visit of Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken by the usual suspects. Below is a reproduction of the correspondence

Shortly after Dr. Irfaan Ali was installed as Guyana’s president, he invited Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo to visit Guyana. Days after the announcement, we the undersigned to this letter wrote a missive opposing Mr. Pompeo’s journey.

We garnered 80 signatures to that letter. Please Google it in the Stabroek News in September 2020. Today as you can see from the names below our numbers have reached 180. Those who refer to us as the usual suspects are the real clowns not us. Our numbers are increasing and we are expanding our influence. We were instrumental in getting the lawyer who racially profiled a Black woman to be charged by the police.

In that September 2020 publication, we sounded the alarm that the Caribbean Sea was about to be militarised and that was the sole purpose of Pompeo’s presence. We were right. The Pompeo visit was the first salvo. The Caribbean Sea is an endangered species.

We remind readers we wrote another letter this year (in January) opposing the visit of President Bolsanaro. We got intelligence data from the owner of a discotheque in Brazil (yes the discotheque and bell bottom trousers are back) that the Bolsonaro visit was a continuation of where Pompeo left off. Brazil will be assigned the role of overseeing the militarisation of the sea lanes of the Caribbean. Those who describe us as the usual suspects are the usual fools.

We got the wife and son of Dr. Rodney to add their names to that letter. That was a phenomenal achievement. The Rodney family abstained from any comment on anything on or about Guyana since Dr. Rodney’s death in 1980. Those who call us the usual suspects didn’t have the decency to acknowledge that the signature of the wife and daughter of Dr. Rodney was a superb political success. We were able to stop the Bolsanaro visit (columnist note; Mr. Bolsonaro did not come because his mother died).

We are opposed to the June visit of Secretary of State, Antony Blinken. We believe he is coming to Guyana do the coup de grâce. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has now catapulted the Caribbean Sea into the geo-strategic lap of Washington, DC. The war has damaged the Caribbean. It is no longer a zone of peace. We warned the world about this in our September 2020 letter when we rejected the Pompeo visit.

We never published before the evidence we had about what Pompeo was coming for. A hot dog vendor in Washington, DC gave us a document Mr. Pompeo’s assistant inadvertently left on the bench when he bought two Jamaican patties from the vendor.

What are the plans for the Caribbean Sea based on the Blinken visit? We would like to inform readers we the undersigned comprise of Guyanese who live and work in many countries. We have our contact. We know the 2020 election was not won by the PPP. We know why the PPP regime was installed in 2020.

Why do you think we wrote our missive shortly after President Ali was sworn in? We knew what was going down. We knew Guyana was hauled in to be part of the conspiracy to militarise the Caribbean Sea.

We cannot divulge the information we have on the Blinken visit or reveal our source except to say a document was left in the washroom of a New York discotheque where Rihanna’s boyfriend, A$ap Rockey Balboa was performing shortly after he returned to the US from a jail cell in Sweden where he was remanded for assault.

Here are some sketchy details. Mr. Blinken and Dr. Ali will sign a lease agreement for a warship to be permanently stationed in the Atlantic Ocean near Parika. This explains why Guyana has joined the Regional Security System. For more information on this alarming situation, please see the Guyana Chronicle of April 6, 2022.

One does not need more evidence on the death of the Caribbean as a zone of peace than the information in that edition of the Chronicle. We don’t care who call us the usual suspects. We don’t care who says we are after publicity. We don’t care who says we did not denounce election rigging. We are opposed to the Blinken visit and we will get more signatures in forthcoming letters. We are aiming for 5000 signatures. Now that would be nice; wouldn’t it?

