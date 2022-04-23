Rawle Toney 3X3 Linden tips off tonight

– MVP Sports joins the squad

Rawle Toney’s 3×3 Basketball tournament is expected to have a grand entrance into his hometown of Linden when it is hosted for the first time in that area tonight.

Following a successful hosting in February at the Burnham Basketball Court in Georgetown, a decision was made to take the one-of-a-kind event to Region Ten.

In an interview on Thursday he revealed he had to put a cap on the number of teams given the overwhelming response which now pits it as a Linden v Georgetown battle.

The tournament will be held on April 23 at the residence of Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Kashif Muhammad, in Richmond Hill.

According to Toney, since the tournament is FIBA-endorsed it will aid players to get much-needed rating points, and from a wider scale, it can kick-start the development needed for the sport locally.

A concept of 3×3 is the fusion of basketball and entertainment, and Saturday will feature Barbados recording artiste, ‘Mole de Chief’, whom he said will be visiting Guyana for the first time to perform.

There will be four teams from Linden, three from Georgetown, and one from West Demerara.

The prize structure for the top three teams is $100,000, $75,000, and $50,000, and each of the eight teams will receive a participation fee of $25,000.

VSH Guyana Limited, Team Mohamed’s, FireSide Grill, MVP Sports, Bushman Money Lending and Pawnshop services and Hennessey are some of the main sponsors of the event.