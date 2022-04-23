Latest update April 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Rawle Toney 3X3 Linden tips off tonight

Apr 23, 2022 Sports

– MVP Sports joins the squad

Rawle Toney’s 3×3 Basketball tournament is expected to have a grand entrance into his hometown of Linden when it is hosted for the first time in that area tonight.

Organiser Rawle Toney (R) receiving support from MVP Sports representative.

Following a successful hosting in February at the Burnham Basketball Court in Georgetown, a decision was made to take the one-of-a-kind event to Region Ten.
In an interview on Thursday he revealed he had to put a cap on the number of teams given the overwhelming response which now pits it as a Linden v Georgetown battle.
The tournament will be held on April 23 at the residence of Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Kashif Muhammad, in Richmond Hill.
According to Toney, since the tournament is FIBA-endorsed it will aid players to get much-needed rating points, and from a wider scale, it can kick-start the development needed for the sport locally.

Barbados International Soca Artiste, Mole.

A concept of 3×3 is the fusion of basketball and entertainment, and Saturday will feature Barbados recording artiste, ‘Mole de Chief’, whom he said will be visiting Guyana for the first time to perform.
There will be four teams from Linden, three from Georgetown, and one from West Demerara.
The prize structure for the top three teams is $100,000, $75,000, and $50,000, and each of the eight teams will receive a participation fee of $25,000.
VSH Guyana Limited, Team Mohamed’s, FireSide Grill, MVP Sports, Bushman Money Lending and Pawnshop services and Hennessey are some of the main sponsors of the event.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Linden Town Week ‘Guinness in de streets’ football starts tonight at Christianburg hard court

Linden Town Week ‘Guinness in de streets’ football starts tonight...

Apr 23, 2022

Four matches will kick off the return of the popular Guinness in the Street football tournament following its launch last night in the mining town of Linden. Yesterday the organiser Kellon Josiah...
Read More
Minister Ramson becomes impromptu referee at weigh-in for WBC Title Fight

Minister Ramson becomes impromptu referee at...

Apr 23, 2022

UCCA’s Vishnu Super Store 40-Over Cricket competition continues tomorrow

UCCA’s Vishnu Super Store 40-Over Cricket...

Apr 23, 2022

Rawle Toney 3X3 Linden tips off tonight

Rawle Toney 3X3 Linden tips off tonight

Apr 23, 2022

Narine (97) pilots Ravens to victory in ESCL over-40 competition

Narine (97) pilots Ravens to victory in ESCL...

Apr 23, 2022

MCYS ‘learn to swim programme’ concludes at NAC

MCYS ‘learn to swim programme’ concludes...

Apr 23, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • WHAT A STORY!

    Kaieteur News – About 10 years ago, the Trinidad Express reported a most amazing story. Not only was the story an eyeful... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]