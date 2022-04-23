Pensioner found unconscious in Rose Hall home with slit throat

Kaieteur News – An elderly woman is currently hospitalized in a stable condition at the New Amsterdam Hospital with a gaping wound to the neck. She was discovered lying in a pool of blood by a friend and neighbour on Thursday at approximately 17:30 hrs. Hospitalised is Jamool Mookshah, 64 of J.C.Chandisingh Street, Rose Hall Town.

Reports are that a perpetrator entered her yard from the back through a zinc fence. As she made her way to the back to check on where the noise was coming from, she was reportedly confronted and attacked. The perpetrator or perpetrators slashed her throat with an unknown sharp object and reportedly escaped.

Police Commander Boodnarine Persuaud has since told Kaieteur News that two persons were arrested yesterday and they are presently in police custody assisting with investigations.

The woman’s uncle, Mustapha Ali of Belvedere, disclosed that he was at the Masjid breaking fast for Ramadan when he received a call stating that the woman had been attacked.

He said he rushed over to the scene and when he arrived the police were already there finishing up their investigations. Mookshah was already en route to the hospital for medical attention. Ali shared that there appeared to be no forced entry into the home. He is unsure if anything was stolen.

“…we went down at the back of the building and we noticed one of the zinc was removed. I suspect that she was sitting here (bottom flat veranda) and heard a noise and went to the back to investigate and the perpetrators probably slit her throat and she was left lying there,” Ali disclosed.

He added that it appeared like she dragged her badly injured body to the front of the house and fell unconscious on the bottom flat where she was subsequently discovered by her friend. He added that the friend would usually visit her in the afternoon when she is on her way home from work and it was no different Thursday when the discovery was made. He said the friend contacted a police officer who lived next door and he rushed over and wasted no time in transporting her to the Port Mourant Hospital. She was subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where she underwent surgery yesterday.

The matter remains under investigation.