MCYS ‘learn to swim programme’ concludes at NAC

Latest update April 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 23, 2022 Sports
The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport ‘ learn to swim’ programme concluded yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre.
The programme, which commenced on April 11 at Colgrain, attracted over 450 male and female participants, and for the first time the event was held outside of Georgetown.
Sessions were also held at Linden, Berbice and Lilliendaal and participants were given lessons on the basics of swimming such as kicking, breathing, streamline, position and gliding.
Speaking at the closing ceremony Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr urged the youths to take the sport seriously and made mention about the sports academy which is set to be launch shortly.
He added that touch pads were purchased the National Aquatic Centre.
The minister said he was pleased with the interest shown by the youths and told them to look forward to the August programme which will be free of charge.
President of the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association Dwayne Scott thanked the organiser Paul Mahaica, parents, youths and the Ministry.
He urged the participants to work towards representing their country.
Mahaica said that this programme is by far the biggest ever held. He added that the youths from outside Georgetown were excited about the programme.
He indicated that 70% of the participants did not know how to swim and by the conclusion of the event they would have learnt a life saving skill.
Mahaica said they are looking at the possibility of reaching out to other regions and unearth new talent. He stated that he was impressed with the turn out.
