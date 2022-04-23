Latest update April 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Linden Town Week ‘Guinness in de streets’ football starts tonight at Christianburg hard court

Apr 23, 2022 Sports

Four matches will kick off the return of the popular Guinness in the Street football tournament following its launch last night in the mining town of Linden.
Yesterday the organiser Kellon Josiah indicated that football fans can look forward to a grand return of the street soccer as Banks DIH has committed to its sponsorship coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Linden during the Linden Town Week has in the past hosted the Guinness in the street during its annual anniversary celebrations; and after two years Banks DIH Linden Sales Manager Shawn Grant said the beverages company is pleased to again provide sponsorship.
This year’s Town Week ‘Guinness In De Streets’ football has four scheduled opening games tonight at the Christianburg Hard Court starting at 7.00pm.
At the launch of the tournament at the Golden Taste Fish Shop and Guinness Bar the matches drawn for tonight are Swag Entertainment versus Midas, Bullets meet Trendsetters, Coomacka tame on Darkside and the final game at 8.30pm brings together Goodfellas and Germans.
This sixteen team tournament will see the champions carting off $100,000 with second place finisher $200,000, third $100,000 and fourth place finisher collects $70,000.
Next Thursday at the Silvercity Hard Court the competition continues with four games starting at 7.00pm.

