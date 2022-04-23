Guyanese and oil

Kaieteur News – The oil companies must have made a special prayer to whatever Gods they worship. They have Guyanese exactly where they want them with this oil wealth of ours, which also pleases immensely our political people, from leaders to supporters reaping the hog of the benefits. There it was, compliments of a poll conducted by the International Republican Institute (IRI), in black and white: the majority of a population of Guyanese sampled, tells the nation all it needed to know about their interest in this oil bestowed upon us.

A very great majority of Guyanese polled, a staggering 98% of citizens, know little, or know far from enough, about this oil that is ours (“98% of the population in the dark about oil sector -IRI poll” -KN April 21). With due allowance for polling error, and whatever biases and foundations went into the structure and objectives of this poll, it is of numbers that condemn citizens of this oil-rich society in the worst way possible. Why don’t we know more about this oil? How could Guyanese be so negligent with what is their wealth? What is it that makes this vast number of citizens so nonchalant about what could be a great blessing for this nation, most likely its biggest ever that they are in this state?

From the IRI poll, it can be gathered that locals either don’t know, have little interest in knowing, or don’t even care to know at all, notwithstanding the huge possible upside for the destiny of this country. Clearly, we are living the truth of that old saying that a horse can be taken to the water, but it can’t be forced to drink. We say this because, as is well known by now throughout Guyana, and even farther afield, this publication has blazed a trail in providing relevant and vital information about just about every development related to this oil and from the inception. Without delving too long and too much about our role, let it be said that it has not been limited to this newspaper alone, but radio and other communication channels have also been taken advantage of, to put a constant stream of information before our fellow citizens.

Therefore, it is more than startling to learn that many Guyanese are this lost, this indifferent, due to their being “unaware as to where they could access information relating to how government will be spending profits gained from the country’s oil reserves.” We have not engaged in the usual propaganda of others, since we have no agenda, other than what is beneficial to all the expectant citizens of this country. Perhaps, ‘expectant’ is a bit of exaggeration, since Guyanese are this disinterested in what could enrich they and their families, this distant from what holds great prospects for the nation as a whole, and this self-destructive to their own interests.

If access to information is a concern, then it should not be a crutch on which to lean. Instead, every effort should be expended to get the information that is believed to be due to every citizen, regardless of whether politicians and government are cooperating or proving to be a powerful and tricky obstacle. We have shown before that when there is the interest in achieving certain limited objectives, then no energy is withheld, and the time is found, to have our say and get our way. The long period of the last elections season proved that, and so, too, did the issue of parking meters in the capital city. Citizens exercised constant pressure in those two areas, and they prevailed. It emphasizes that the careful and thoughtful expression of the power in Guyanese hands can be marshalled to get results.

Thus, it is most surprising that so many Guyanese are sheltering under this copout of ‘lack of access to information’ or ‘how to go about accessing’ what is needed. The risk Guyanese are taking, and the trap they set for themselves, is that when they give political leaders free rein to do as they please with our oil riches, they will regret it forever. We caution that citizens will remain clueless about our oil bonanza, and hopeless and penniless, too.