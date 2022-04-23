Latest update April 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Cane cutter gets 8 years for chopping off reputed wife’s wrist

Apr 23, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Cane cutter, Warren Dennis, 42, was on Friday sentenced to eight years imprisonment for chopping his reputed wife to her face, shoulders, left hand, and severing her wrist.
Dennis, formerly of Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara, was arraigned before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall in the Demerara High Court.

Jailed, Warren Dennis.

In March 2022, he pleaded guilty to the attempted murder charge which stated that on April 23, 2017, in the county of Demerara, he wounded a woman with intent to commit murder.
As such, on Friday a probation report in favor of Dennis was read to the court before his sentencing. Justice Morris-Ramlall sentenced Dennis to eight years behind bar for the offence. However, she ordered that the Guyana Prison Service (GFS) deduct the time he spent on remand from his sentence.
According to reports, the former cane cutter attacked his reputed wife, shortly after she had visited an in-law’s home. The woman had reportedly left her School Street, Beterverwagting home to visit her 12-year old son, who resides with her sister-in-law in the same village.
While the woman was heading back home, she was attacked by Dennis who was armed with a cutlass. The woman had jumped into a trench to escape, but Dennis pursued her in the same trench and continued to chop her.
She was later found in the trench and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in a police vehicle.
Dennis had gone into hiding following the attack but later surrendered. He was subsequently charged and passed through the court.

