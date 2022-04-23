Latest update April 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Ansa McAL’s Hennessy ‘Day Dream’ Party on Easter Monday was a stunning success

Apr 23, 2022 News

By: The Entertainment Police

Atina Samad, Ansa McAL’s Hennessy, Moet and Wines Manager (middle) flanked by two of her colleagues

A beautiful and young bartender showcasing some of the finest brands that were available at the event

Kaieteur News – After spending Easter 2020 and 2021 in doors due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, Guyanese welcomed with open arms many of this year’s celebratory events that allowed them to revel together in the open space.
But perhaps one of the most memorable events held on Easter Monday was Ansa McAL’s Hennessy ‘Day Dream’ Party. The coveted event was held at the Togetherness Park, Liliendaal, ECD which was mesmerizingly transformed into a sea of posh and eclectic mini-huts that allowed for a tranquil yet electrifying party experience.
Scores of men and women were decked out in their milkiest ensembles that demonstrated yet again, that Guyanese are trendy and fashionable.

The Entertainment Police was of course impressed with the décor that was crisp, clean and flawlessly coordinated with elegant selections of flowers and vines at the entrance of the event which patrons used as a backdrop for their picture-perfect moment.


Managing Director of ANSA McAL Trading Limited, Troy Cadogan

The DJ lineup which included Mix Master Tony, DJ Shizzle and DJ Gully Ras no doubt, kept the crowed entertained from beginning to end with their infectious records that captured ever genre and era with mastery.
The event that was headlined by the world renowned Hennessy brand was indeed a massive success; a day dream you’ve never want to escape from.
The Entertainment Police will continue to look forward to future events from the Ansa McAL family. Attached are images of some of the best dressed patrons at the event.

 

 

 

 

