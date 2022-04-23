1 person in COVID-19 ICU, 8 new infections recorded

Kaieteur News – With no new COVID-19 related deaths recorded since April 13, the Ministry of Health on Friday reported that one patient is now admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit for treatment.

Additionally, the ministry via its latest dashboard revealed that within the last 24hours, it has recorded eight new infections across the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 63,407.

The new infections, according to the Ministry were detected in Region Four which recorded five cases, Region Nine which recorded two and Region Three which recorded one.

The dashboard data also show that five persons are in institutional isolation, 85 are in home isolation and 11 are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 62,088 persons have recovered after being infected with the virus.

