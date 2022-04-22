Woman accused of killing husband walks free for second time

Kaieteur News – After spending six years on remand, Alexis Turpin was on Wednesday acquitted for the second time for the murder of her reputed husband, Sherwin Johnson.

According to reports, the couple has a child together and had lived together at Chapel Street, Lodge, Georgetown. On July 2, 2016, when Johnson arrived home, he reportedly found his wife in bed with another man, 39-year-old Sterfon Barlow. An argument ensued and it escalated into a fight, during which Turpin and Barlow reportedly dealt Johnson several stabs about his body with a knife and also reportedly lashed him with pieces of wood and a crowbar.

Following the incident, Johnson was hospitalised for several weeks at the Georgetown Public Hospital. After he succumbed, the charge against Turpin and Barlow was upgraded to murder. In 2021, Turpin had her first trial. She was jointly charged with Barlow for the murder of her husband.

However, after deliberation, the jury was unable to arrive at a verdict and as such; Turpin and Barlow were remanded pending another trial.

In March 2021, Barlow pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter when he appeared before Justice Brassington Reynolds at the Demerara High Court. He was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for the crime. According to reports, Barlow told a probation officer, that Turpin would invite him to her home at nights. He revealed that one day he visited her during the daytime, but her reputed husband Johnson was at home.

According to Barlow, an argument broke out between Turpin and Johnson during which he, Johnson hit her. Barlow told the probation officer that as a result of Johnson hitting Turpin, he hollered at him. He said that the now dead man ran out of the house, tripped, and hit his head on the concrete stairway. He said that when Johnson got up, he armed himself with pieces of wood, attacked him and a fight broke out between them. The probation officer said that residents in Barlow’s neighbourhood described him as being very helpful and caring, and were shocked at his involvement in this crime.

Moreover, prison officials, described him as a very quiet inmate who attended anger management classes. While Barlow is serving his sentence for the death of Johnson, Turpin had a retrial before Justice Jo Ann Barlow and a jury in the Demerara High Court. However, on Wednesday, she was freed of the charge after Justice Barlow upheld a no-case submission made on her behalf by her Attorney-at-Law, Damien Da Silva.