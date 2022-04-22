Vaccines deh pun de low

Kaieteur News – Uncle Frank deh in he own world. De man still talking bout vaccination. But over de lang holiday weekend, nobody nah turn up fuh vaccines. Uncle Frank gat to read de signs – de vaccination rate plateau a lang time ago.

De anti-vaxxers and de greedy western countries wah buy mo vaccines dan dem need responsible fuh de virus still being around and which still causing thousands ah deaths around de world each day. De pandemic should ah disappear one year ago, if de vaccines did share out more equally and if people nah bin resistant to tekkin de jab.

Nuff people only guh fuh dem jab, because dem needed it to guh tuh wuk, fuh travel and fuh enter certain guvament offices. Otherwise less dan half ah de population woulda been fully vaccinated. Right now, is only slightly more dan half ah Guyana population get two doses of de vaccines. And dat is why we still gat to be careful.

But Uncle Frank should not expect much more people fuh come forward fuh get dem jab. People now feel dat de virus waning and dem now happy dat de country opening up.

De Easter weekend was a revelation. People deh in large groups and close to one another and most ah dem nah gat on mask. Dem feel confined fuh too lang and dem bin happy fuh be able to go out and have a good time after two years.

One lady talk how was like a two-year prison sentence she bin serving because ah de pandemic. And when de restrictions get slacken was like de prison door open fuh she.

Talk half. Leff half.