Latest update April 22nd, 2022 12:47 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Teen wanted for killing stepdad nabbed hiding behind chair

Apr 22, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A teenager wanted for the death of his stepfather, Joseph Davis, a 41 year-old miner, was nabbed on Wednesday, after eluding police for more than a month.
The captured suspect, Joshua Williams, 19, of Swan Village along the Linden/Soesdyke highway, was found by police ranks hiding behind a chair inside of his father’s house located at Kuru Kururu, another village located along the same route.

Captured Murder Suspect, Joshua Williams.

Police also arrested his father, for assisting him to evade police. He is accused of harbouring Williams in his home while cognizant that a wanted bulletin was out for him. According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), ranks stationed on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) had managed to capture the suspect after receiving information about his whereabouts.
Williams is accused of stabbing Davis, his stepfather on March 18, during an argument, which they had at their home in Swan Village. Davis was reportedly rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) soon after and was admitted in a critical condition. Days later on March 27, Davis succumbed to his stab wounds while receiving treatment.
Kaieteur News was told by sources close to the investigation that the argument that led Williams to stab his stepfather was over the “opening of a door.”
A resident had related that Williams had gone home late that day and knocked on the door multiple times but no one opened up for him. After waiting for a while, his stepfather finally decided to let him in but was confronted by an angry Williams. An argument ensued between the two and Williams reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Davis before running away.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Magnum Independence Cup shifts to National Park

Magnum Independence Cup shifts to National Park

Apr 22, 2022

The Magnum Independence Futsal Cup will have a new venue with the organisers naming the National Park as the tournament’s arena of play. After the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall was made...
Read More
GCB/Dave West Indian Imports and Exports U-15 Inter County Tourney launched

GCB/Dave West Indian Imports and Exports U-15...

Apr 22, 2022

Narine, Ethan Lee to vie for the crown

Narine, Ethan Lee to vie for the crown

Apr 22, 2022

ECC, DCC receive donations from Former Guyana Youth player

ECC, DCC receive donations from Former Guyana...

Apr 22, 2022

Minister Ramson welcomes CARIFTA team home

Minister Ramson welcomes CARIFTA team home

Apr 22, 2022

GFF shares condolences on passing of football servant Andre Daziel

GFF shares condolences on passing of football...

Apr 22, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • A done deal!

    Kaieteur News – The PPP/C government never fails to disappoint. Its appointments to the Board of Directors (Board)... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]