Teen wanted for killing stepdad nabbed hiding behind chair

Latest update April 22nd, 2022 12:47 AM
Apr 22, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A teenager wanted for the death of his stepfather, Joseph Davis, a 41 year-old miner, was nabbed on Wednesday, after eluding police for more than a month.
The captured suspect, Joshua Williams, 19, of Swan Village along the Linden/Soesdyke highway, was found by police ranks hiding behind a chair inside of his father’s house located at Kuru Kururu, another village located along the same route.
Police also arrested his father, for assisting him to evade police. He is accused of harbouring Williams in his home while cognizant that a wanted bulletin was out for him. According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), ranks stationed on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) had managed to capture the suspect after receiving information about his whereabouts.
Williams is accused of stabbing Davis, his stepfather on March 18, during an argument, which they had at their home in Swan Village. Davis was reportedly rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) soon after and was admitted in a critical condition. Days later on March 27, Davis succumbed to his stab wounds while receiving treatment.
Kaieteur News was told by sources close to the investigation that the argument that led Williams to stab his stepfather was over the “opening of a door.”
A resident had related that Williams had gone home late that day and knocked on the door multiple times but no one opened up for him. After waiting for a while, his stepfather finally decided to let him in but was confronted by an angry Williams. An argument ensued between the two and Williams reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Davis before running away.
